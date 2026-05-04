Every single Beyoncé Met Gala red carpet look
4 May 2026, 23:55
Beyoncé's last Met Gala was in 2016, here's every dress she's worn to the seven Met Gala events she's attended—and who she's wearing tonight.
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She's back... by popular demand. After 10 years without a single appearance, Beyoncé will be front and centre of the Met Gala 2026 as she co-chairs the iconic event alongside Anna Wintour.
Beyoncé has attended the Met Gala seven times but she hasn't been seen at the event since 2016, just after the release of her game-changing album Lemonade.
All eyes will be on Bey at this year's event as fans are convinced she's set to 'launch' her next era via her red carpet aesthetic. Could Act iii (the third in the trilogy following Renaissance and Cowboy Carter) be teased tonight? We'll have to wait and see what she's wearing...
Until then, here's a full breakdown on every single gown Beyoncé has worn on the Met Gala red carpet and which designers she worked with to achieve the look.
Who is Beyoncé wearing at Met Gala 2026?
In the past, Beyoncé has worn Givenchy for her Met Gala looks, with former creative director Riccardo Tisci creating custom gowns for her last five appearances.
Prior to her Givenchy run, she wore a stunning embroidered Emilio Pucci gown in 2011 and a simple powder pink Armani Privé dress for her event debut.
As for what she could wear tonight? Since Beyoncé last appeared at the Met, she's had countless major designers and fashion houses dress her for award shows, appearances and even her tours. Most notably, she wore a different gown for the opening segment of every single show on the Renaissance tour—Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, David Koma, Iris van Herpen, Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab, Loewe, Vera Wang... the list goes on!
Rumours have emerged that she may be wearing Louis Vuitton designed by Pharrell Williams. She also recently wore a stunning purple gown by Saint Laurent, pictured below.