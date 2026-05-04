Every single Beyoncé Met Gala red carpet look

Who is Beyoncé wearing to Met Gala 2026? All of her Met Gala red carpet looks. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Beyoncé's last Met Gala was in 2016, here's every dress she's worn to the seven Met Gala events she's attended—and who she's wearing tonight.

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She's back... by popular demand. After 10 years without a single appearance, Beyoncé will be front and centre of the Met Gala 2026 as she co-chairs the iconic event alongside Anna Wintour.

Beyoncé has attended the Met Gala seven times but she hasn't been seen at the event since 2016, just after the release of her game-changing album Lemonade.

All eyes will be on Bey at this year's event as fans are convinced she's set to 'launch' her next era via her red carpet aesthetic. Could Act iii (the third in the trilogy following Renaissance and Cowboy Carter) be teased tonight? We'll have to wait and see what she's wearing...

Until then, here's a full breakdown on every single gown Beyoncé has worn on the Met Gala red carpet and which designers she worked with to achieve the look.

Read more: Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

Beyoncé returns to the Met Gala as co-chair after a 10 year absence. Picture: Getty

Who is Beyoncé wearing at Met Gala 2026?

In the past, Beyoncé has worn Givenchy for her Met Gala looks, with former creative director Riccardo Tisci creating custom gowns for her last five appearances.

Prior to her Givenchy run, she wore a stunning embroidered Emilio Pucci gown in 2011 and a simple powder pink Armani Privé dress for her event debut.

As for what she could wear tonight? Since Beyoncé last appeared at the Met, she's had countless major designers and fashion houses dress her for award shows, appearances and even her tours. Most notably, she wore a different gown for the opening segment of every single show on the Renaissance tour—Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, David Koma, Iris van Herpen, Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab, Loewe, Vera Wang... the list goes on!

Rumours have emerged that she may be wearing Louis Vuitton designed by Pharrell Williams. She also recently wore a stunning purple gown by Saint Laurent, pictured below.

Beyoncé wore Givenchy Haute Couture to the 2016 Met Gala (Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology)

Beyoncé Met Gala 2016. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wore Givenchy Haute Couture to the 2015 Met Gala (China: Through the Looking Glass)

Beyoncé Met Gala 2015. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wore Givenchy Haute Couture to the 2014 Met Gala (Charles James: Beyond Fashion)

Beyoncé Met Gala 2014. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wore Givenchy Haute Couture to the 2013 Met Gala (Punk: Chaos to Couture)

Beyoncé Met Gala 2013. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wore Givenchy Haute Couture to the 2012 Met Gala (Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations)

Beyoncé Met Gala 2012. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wore Emilio Pucci to the 2011 Met Gala (Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty)

Beyoncé Met Gala 2011. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé wore Armani Privé to the 2008 Met Gala (Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy)

Beyoncé wore Armani Privé at the 2008 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

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