Bebe Rexha Defends Her Dad After He Brands Her Social Media Pictures 'Stupid Pornography'

Bebe Rexha asks fans to 'leave her dad alone' after posting his messages. Picture: Instagram

Bebe Rexha's asked for people to leave her dad alone after posting a message from him which accused her of 'stupid porn'.

Bebe Rexha is asking fans to leave her dad alone after she posted a text he sent trying to make her 'stop posting stupid pornography' captioned 'my dad hates me' and was met with a flood of messages condemning her father's words.

In the since deleted post, Bebe revealed a message of her dad saying he can't go out in public and is upset by his daughter's 'pornography' that makes him feel sick, alongside the face palming emoji.

However, the 'I'm A Mess' singer has since insisted she posted it sarcastically and wasn't expecting the barrage of messages condemning his language, praising him as an 'amazing' dad but admitting that she's upset he isn't on talking terms with her.

Bebe Rexha ask fans to leave her dad alone. Picture: Twitter

She wrote: "My Dad is not a bad guy. I should of never posted that screenshot. I'm disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic. "

"I understand where is coming from as a father and that's why that text was a bit harsh. I am upset he isn't speaking to me but he is still my father".

Bebe Rexha defends her father's comments. Picture: Twitter

Fans rushed to call out her dad and offer their support to the singer, with one user writing to Bebe:

"Look, I get he’s your dad but speaking to you this way is never okay even if he’s your dad. That was an awful message he sent you and he honestly needs to sincerely apologize to you."

