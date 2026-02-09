Here's who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to in his Super Bowl performance

Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl? Picture: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images, Apple Music via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

The identity of the young boy who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl has been confirmed.

Bad Bunny's spectacular Super Bowl halftime has swept the internet and fans are emotional about his sweet Grammys moment, as well as the celebration of Puerto Rico and Latin culture.

During the star-studded performance, there's a adorable moment when Bad Bunny hands a Grammy award to a young Latino boy watching TV with his family. As he ruffles the boy's hair, he says: "Cree siempre en ti" ("always believe in yourself").

The touching moment quickly went viral on social media with fans emotional at the image of Bad Bunny handing the award younger version of himself, particularly after he just made history at the 2026 Grammys with his album Débi Tirar Más Fotos—the first time a Spanish-language LP has won Album of the Year.

But who was the young boy? Did he have a connection to Bad Bunny? Rumours began circulating on social media that the young boy was Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old who was recently detained by ICE in the United States.

Now, several spokespeople have confirmed the identity of the young boy... and it's not Liam.

Who was the kid in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance?

Bad Bunny gives his Grammy award to a young Latino boy, representing his younger self. Picture: via YouTube

Who was the young boy in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance? Was it Liam Ramos?

No, the boy who appeared in Bad Bunny's halftime show was not Liam Conejo Ramos, despite the countless viral tweets that continue to falsely claim that it was.

The boy was actually played by 5-year-old child actor Lincoln Fox.

Whoever runs Lincoln's Instagram account confirmed it was him by posting a video from the stands of the moment it happened in the stadium, alongside the caption: "I’ll remember this day forever! @badbunnypr - it was my truest honor."

Who is Liam Ramos and why do people think he was in the Super Bowl halftime show?

If you haven't been watching the news recently, Liam Conejo Ramos is the young boy who was heartbreakingly detained by ICE alongside his father Adrian Conejo at their home in Minneapolis, US.

A photo of 5-year-old Liam wearing a blue bunny hat and a Spider-Man backpack recently went viral. Liam and his dad, who are from Ecuador and seeking asylum, were sent to a detention centre in Texas back in January before being released earlier this month.

Per NPR Music, a publicist for Bad Bunny as well as a representative for the Conejo Ramos family have now confirmed that Liam was not the child shown on stage.

