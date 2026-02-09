Here's who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to in his Super Bowl performance

9 February 2026, 13:19

Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl?
Who was the kid who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl? Picture: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images, Apple Music via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The identity of the young boy who Bad Bunny gave his Grammy to at the Super Bowl has been confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bad Bunny's spectacular Super Bowl halftime has swept the internet and fans are emotional about his sweet Grammys moment, as well as the celebration of Puerto Rico and Latin culture.

During the star-studded performance, there's a adorable moment when Bad Bunny hands a Grammy award to a young Latino boy watching TV with his family. As he ruffles the boy's hair, he says: "Cree siempre en ti" ("always believe in yourself").

The touching moment quickly went viral on social media with fans emotional at the image of Bad Bunny handing the award younger version of himself, particularly after he just made history at the 2026 Grammys with his album Débi Tirar Más Fotos—the first time a Spanish-language LP has won Album of the Year.

But who was the young boy? Did he have a connection to Bad Bunny? Rumours began circulating on social media that the young boy was Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old who was recently detained by ICE in the United States.

Now, several spokespeople have confirmed the identity of the young boy... and it's not Liam.

Who was the kid in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance?

Bad Bunny gives his Grammy award to a young Latino boy, representing his younger self
Bad Bunny gives his Grammy award to a young Latino boy, representing his younger self. Picture: via YouTube

Who was the young boy in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance? Was it Liam Ramos?

No, the boy who appeared in Bad Bunny's halftime show was not Liam Conejo Ramos, despite the countless viral tweets that continue to falsely claim that it was.

The boy was actually played by 5-year-old child actor Lincoln Fox.

Whoever runs Lincoln's Instagram account confirmed it was him by posting a video from the stands of the moment it happened in the stadium, alongside the caption: "I’ll remember this day forever! @badbunnypr - it was my truest honor."

Who is Liam Ramos and why do people think he was in the Super Bowl halftime show?

If you haven't been watching the news recently, Liam Conejo Ramos is the young boy who was heartbreakingly detained by ICE alongside his father Adrian Conejo at their home in Minneapolis, US.

A photo of 5-year-old Liam wearing a blue bunny hat and a Spider-Man backpack recently went viral. Liam and his dad, who are from Ecuador and seeking asylum, were sent to a detention centre in Texas back in January before being released earlier this month.

Per NPR Music, a publicist for Bad Bunny as well as a representative for the Conejo Ramos family have now confirmed that Liam was not the child shown on stage.

Read more about the Super Bowl here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Belle Hassan and Scott van-der-Sluis

Love Island's Belle Hassan facing backlash over Scott van-der-Sluis crush

Love Island

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

TV & Film

Everything we know about Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon's shared history

What happened between Love Island's Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon?

Love Island

Fans work out who the new bombshells in Love Island are

Love Island viewers 'work out' who the two new bombshells are

Love Island

Bad Bunny's halftime show surprise guests include Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin

Who is performing with Bad Bunny? Lady Gaga and all the Super Bowl halftime guests

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pictured together in 2021 and Kim posing.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? Duo go public at Super Bowl

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her

Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her

Exclusive
Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Love Island

Exclusive
December 10 set to perform unreleased music on their debut tour

December 10 reveal they'll perform unreleased music on their first-ever tour

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Exclusive
Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits