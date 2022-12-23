Ashley Banjo Announces Split From Wife After 16 Years & Reveals They Secretly Separated 18 Months Ago

23 December 2022, 10:52

Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesa Abbott have announced their split after 16 years
Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesa Abbott have announced their split after 16 years. Picture: Getty/Francesca Abbott/Instagram
Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca Abbott have announced they decided to separate 18 months ago.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo has confirmed that he and his wife, Francesca Abbott, have split after 16 years together.

The pair, who have been together since they were teenagers, said they made the decision to secretly separate 18 months ago but felt it was the time to now share it with fans.

Ashley and Francesca said that their two children; Rose, 3, and Micah, 2, will continue to be their priority in a joint heartfelt statement posted on their respective Instagram Stories.

The statement read: “After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news. Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott confirmed their split after 16 years
Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott confirmed their split after 16 years. Picture: Ashley Banjo/Instagram
Ashley Banjo and Francesca said they'll continue to prioritise their two kids
Ashley Banjo and Francesca said they'll continue to prioritise their two kids. Picture: Alamy

“It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means,” they continued, “But we feel that as we approach the new year it is time to share this news with others.

“Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision that has been made is to make sure we can continue as a loving family and give the very best of ourselves as parents.

"Raising Rose and Micah in a healthy and happy environment is the most important thing to both of us."

Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca Abbott announced they secretly separated 18 months ago
Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca Abbott announced they secretly separated 18 months ago. Picture: Francesca Abbott/Instagram
Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca Abbott share two kids, Rose and Micah
Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca Abbott share two kids, Rose and Micah. Picture: Francesca Abbott/Instagram

"Sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions, but we do so lovingly and we continue to try and be both the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other," they added.

They wrapped up the statement by saying: “We have always been private with our personal lives, so we kindly ask that everyone please continue to respect that privacy. We won't be making any further comment on the situation. Thank you... Lots of Love Ash and Chess x.”

Dancing on Ice judge Ashley, 34, and his fellow dancer wife Francesca began dating in 2005 when they were just teenagers and tied the knot ten years later in 2015.

