ArrDee Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut With An Epic Set

ArrDee made his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

ArrDee injected the feel-good vibes into the Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday night!

ArrDee dominated the charts this year with the upbeat earworm that was ‘Flowers’.

He got everyone in The O2 arena singing along to his unmissable bop during his set on the second night of the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The 19-year-old star gave an unforgettable performance – check out all of his #CapitalJBB content below!

ArrDee joined the Capital JBB line-up with his incredible set. Picture: Alamy

ArrDee made his debut at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

ARRDEE Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

‘Flowers’

'Oliver Twist'

ArrDee wowed during his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

