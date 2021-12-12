ArrDee Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut With An Epic Set

12 December 2021, 00:07

ArrDee made his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut
ArrDee made his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

ArrDee injected the feel-good vibes into the Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday night!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ArrDee dominated the charts this year with the upbeat earworm that was ‘Flowers’.

He got everyone in The O2 arena singing along to his unmissable bop during his set on the second night of the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The 19-year-old star gave an unforgettable performance – check out all of his #CapitalJBB content below!

Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

ArrDee joined the Capital JBB line-up with his incredible set
ArrDee joined the Capital JBB line-up with his incredible set. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: ARRDEE got the #CapitalJBB crowd moving with ‘Flowers’

ArrDee made his debut at Capital's JBB
ArrDee made his debut at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

ARRDEE Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

  • ‘Flowers’
  • 'Oliver Twist'

ArrDee wowed during his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

More News

See more More News

bbno$ made his ball debut

BBNO$'s Jingle Bell Ball Vibes Got Everyone In The Party Mood

Sigrid debuted at the JBB in a big way

Sigrid Delivers All The Feel-Good Anthems At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel OutfitMimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit

Mimi Webb's Capital Jingle Bell Ball Outfits Are Too Iconic For Words

Jesy Nelson wore a flame-infused look at the JBB

Jesy Nelson Takes To The Stage In Red Leather Look

Every performance happening at the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend

A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance

Mimi Webb Wowed During Her Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance

Becky Hill Brings All Of The Energy To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction