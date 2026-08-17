Ariana Grande gets new matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

17 August 2026, 13:06

Ariana Grande gets matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez
Ariana Grande gets matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez. Picture: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images for Kitty Purry, Inc.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande fans have spotted that she has a new tattoo in honour of her relationship and the meaning behind it is adorable.

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Ariana Grande is officially back with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Álvarez and the pair now have a set of matching tattoos.

Fans of Ariana Grande will already know that she first dated Ricky Álvarez in 2015. The couple split in 2016 but stayed good friends and Ariana was spotted hanging out with Ricky again in July. Since then, Ariana's made multiple nods to Ricky on the Eternal Sunshine Tour and sources have now confirmed that the pair are seeing each other again.

Following the relationship news, Ariana has debuted a new matching tattoo with Ricky and the meaning is adorable.

Ariana Grande explains the inspirations behind new album ‘petal’

On Saturday (Aug 15), Ariana brought her critically acclaimed Eternals Sunshine Tour to the O2 Arena in London. For the most part, the show is the same as Ariana's US dates but she's now performing more Petal songs and she even brought out Cynthia Erivo as a special guest on August 16th to sing their Wicked duet 'For Good' together.

However, fans were quick to notice that Ariana also has a brand new tattoo. Just above her heart on the left side of her body, she now has the phrase: "I do love you" tattooed. Coincidentally, Ricky has a tattoo of the exact same words on his body in the dame place in a different font

As it stands, Ariana is yet to comment on the tattoo but it appears to be a directly nod to their relationship and the love they share.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "i love the way she loves".

The tattoo comes shortly after Ariana changed her 'thank u, next' lyrics live on tour to acknowledge her reunion with Ricky. Instead of singing: 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh', Ariana now sings: 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / We Always find our way back'.

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