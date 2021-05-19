Why The Internet Thinks Ariana Grande Is Pregnant

An Ariana Grande fan made a bizarre edit of her with a baby bump. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande hasn’t even given the smallest suggestion she could be pregnant, but Twitter has been blowing up with the speculation.

Ariana Grande, who got married to Dalton Gomez at the weekend, was the latest celebrity to fall at the centre of rumours she’s pregnant.

On Wednesday morning ‘Ariana Grande pregnant’ started trending after Arianators logged on to Twitter to see a bizarre fan edit of the pop star and a baby bump.

After checking Ari’s Instagram, fans quickly replied to the picture saying: “Don’t lie to me,” and “Who made this!?”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are married. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Given how in touch with her fans Ari is, we’re sure they’d hear the news from the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer herself but that didn’t stop a number of social media users from falling for the hoax.

Just like we’re awaiting the songstress to confirm the news she’s now married, we think we can put this rumour to bed for now.

Ariana Grande wrote 'Positions' about boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Picture: Getty

Ariana and Dalton married over the weekend of 15 May, six months after he popped the question just before Christmas.

They started dating at the beginning of 2020, quickly growing serious when they moved in together when the world went into lockdown.

Their relationship even inspired Ari’s whole ‘Positions’ album.

