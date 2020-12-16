Inside Ariana Grande’s Mum And Dad’s Divorce: Why Did Her Parents Split?

Ariana Grande's mum and dad split and divorced when she was around 8. But what was the reason? Picture: PA images

Ariana Grande's parents separated when she was around 8 years old and later divorced. But what was the reason for her mum and dad's split?

Ariana Grande famously sang about her parents relationship on her 2019 hit, ‘thank u, next,’ but changed the lyric about her dad when she performed at the Grammys.

Her mum Joan and dad Edward raised the ‘Sweetener’ singer together in Baco Raton, in Florida, until she was around eight years old but then ended up separating and later divorced.

Ariana Grande's mum and dad spent Thanksgiving together for the first time in 18 years in 2019. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

But what was the reason for their split? Let’s take a look…

Why did Ariana Grande’s mum and dad divorce? What was the reason they split?

Ariana has never revealed what exactly happened between her parents but she sang about the ‘drama’ on ‘thank u, next’.

The lyrics are: "One day I'll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama / I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cause she grew from the drama / Only wanna do it once, real bad / Gon' make that shit last / God forbid something happens / Least this song is a smash.”

Why did Ariana Grande fall out with her dad?

Although Ariana has never revealed the reason that she fell out with her dad for such a long time, she did tell Seventeen that it was one of the ‘toughest things’ she’s ever had to deal with.

She told the publication: “It's private, but it happened last year.

“It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself.

“I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

