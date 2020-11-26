Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ & Mac Miller’s ‘Crickets’ Are Secretly Linked

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' is secretly linked to Mac Miller's song 'Crickets'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande’s latest album ‘Positions’ is secretly linked to Mac Miller’s song ‘Crickets’.

Ariana Grande’s sixth studio album ‘Positions’ has been on repeat ever since it dropped and, we can’t lie, we’re still shook at the 34+35 lyrics.

The ‘Off The Table’ singer made several sweet references to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, on the record that were really obvious to her fans.

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller: Split & Relationship Details

Ariana Grande's 'Postions' and Mac Miller's 'Crickets' are secretly linked. Picture: instagram

However, a TikTok user, named Maraleebell, has now uncovered a new link between the album and one of Mac’s songs, titled ‘Crickets,’ hidden on two different tracks.

She’s explained in a video how if you listen closely to ‘Positions’ and ‘Jut Like Magic,’ you can hear cricket sounds each time Ariana sings the word ‘heaven’.

Fans will know that on ‘Positions,’ Ari sings the opening line, ‘heaven sent you to me,’ and on ‘Just Like Magic,’ she sings, ‘take my pen and write some love letters to heaven’.

Maraleebell says she thinks Ari has done this because she considers Mac her ‘guardian angel and is thanking him for keeping a loving eye on her’. Our hearts.

Ariana and Mac dated from 2016 until 2018 and the rapper tragically died from a drug overdose months later.

Opening up about the relationship to Vogue in 2019, Ariana said: "By no means was what we had perfect.

"He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had.

“I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky.

“The pieces just started to float away."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!