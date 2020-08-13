Ariana Grande And Doja Cat Have A Song Together & It Could Be On Nicki Minaj's Album

13 August 2020, 09:29

Ariana Grande and Doja Cat's song may be on upcoming Nicki Minaj album
Ariana Grande and Doja Cat's song may be on upcoming Nicki Minaj album. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande @nickiminaj @dojacat

Ariana Grande's revealed she and Doja Cat have recorded a song together and now it's rumoured to be on Nicki Minaj's upcoming fifth album.

Ariana Grande has confirmed she and 'Say So' singer Doja Cat have recorded a song together and as two of the most popular artists out there, everyone wants to know when it will drop and if the rumours of it being on Nicki Minaj's upcoming album are true!

Ariana Grande 'First Look In' For Hercules Live-Action Remake Says Disney Insider

In an interview with Zane Lowe back in May, Ariana first revealed she'd sent a song to Doja and she 'went off' on the track having found it 'inspiring'.

Ari, 27, sent the track over to Doja with 'no rush' for a response and was surprised when she got a complete verse back the next day.

She said: "I was like, ‘Okay, there’s no rush. I’m not putting out a project anytime soon, whatever.’ And I think it was the next morning or something she called me back, and she was twerking to it; her hair was falling off."

"She had a whole verse done, everything was done."

As any fan knows, Ariana and Nicki have a long and iconic history of dropping bangers together, from 'Side To Side', to 'Bed', they've long been pop music besties and Doja Cat would be an incredible artist to add this to duo!

Ariana's been incredibly busy during lockdown writing and recording music despite the fact she's earned a well deserved break after dropping a double album and embarking on the Sweetener World Tour throughout 2019.

She may not be looking to put out a project any time soon, but from the looks of the home made recording studio she has set up by her bed- there's absolutely no slowing her down!

