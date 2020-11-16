Ariana Grande Registered As Writer On 'Black Magic' & Fans Want More Information ASAP

16 November 2020, 17:10 | Updated: 16 November 2020, 17:15

Ariana Grande registered under new song 'Black Magic'
Ariana Grande registered under new song 'Black Magic'. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande has been credited on registered track 'Black Magic' and fans are speculating whether she has a new song on the way.

Ariana Grande may have only just dropped her sixth album, 'Positions', but she's already had a whole new song, 'Black Magic' registered that fans can't wait to hear, but not a lot is known about it right now!

Ariana Grande '34+35’ Lyrics Real Meaning Explained

Every time the superstar drops a track people rush to find out just what the singer is talking about, whether it be a relationship, break up, sex, space, you name it!

For now, we have literally no other information about the track other than its registered title, but fans of Ari will know she can't help but feed tiny crumbs and teasers, usually over Twitter, before dropping anything.

However, in recent times she's become a little more secretive, keeping 'Positions' a secret until posting a single sentence which sent fans into a frenzy and gained over a million likes in 24 hours.

The tweet simply read: "I can't wait to give you my album this month."

Some are arguing she isn't dropping another song, but someone is sampling some of her music so she has to be credited for it, others insist she does in fact have a song by that name coming in the near future.

Fans say it could be a tune for an upcoming movie she is working on called Don't Look Up and we know the star has worked on movie soundtracks before, with Charlie's Angels (2019).

So, it is all very much 'he said, she said' at the moment but we're confident we'll find out more in coming weeks? Months? Ari, give us a clue!

