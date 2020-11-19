Are Little Mix Still Together?

Are Little Mix still together? Let's take a look at the rumours. Picture: PA images

Are Little Mix still together? Fans of the ‘Confetti’ singers are concerned Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock could split due to Jesy taking an ‘extended break’ from the band due to ‘medical reasons’.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, are currently in the middle of promoting their sixth studio album, ‘Confetti,’ and recently wrapped up filming Little Mix: The Search. They’re also scheduled to be heading out on a huge tour next year.

However, fans of the ‘Sweet Melody’ singers are concerned they could split after it was confirmed in a statement that Jesy is taking an ‘extended break’ due to ‘medical reasons’.

Are Little Mix still together? Picture: instagram

Here’s what we know…

Are Little Mix still together?

Yes. Little Mix are still together and there is zero evidence that they have any plans to split.

The girls have always insisted they ‘couldn’t go on’ if one of them left and have said they wouldn't dream of reuniting in the future, the way Spice Girls and The Pussycat Dolls have, unless it involved all four of them.

Fans will know this because they are genuine friends who love each other more than life!

Jade told Daily Mail last year: “I can’t see us ever feuding. Or getting back together without one of us being involved.

“People know we’re friends. It’s not fake with us, you can just tell.”

Leigh-Anne added: “If one of us didn’t want to come back with us, we couldn’t do it.

“Even the Spice Girls – who came back without Victoria – they could do it. But we couldn’t do it.”

Are Little Mix going solo?

There are no plans for any of the girls to launch solo music careers. However, they are all working on individual projects.

Perrie has a shoe line with an Italian brand, Leigh-Anne is working on a documentary about racism and has a bikini line and Jade is reportedly being lined up to present some BBC shows.

