Anne-Marie confirms gender of her second baby to Capital Breakfast

17 April 2025, 17:31

Anne-Marie teases her baby name and gets candid about pregnancy!

By Abbie Reynolds

Anne-Marie and husband Slowthai are expecting their second child and she just let slip what gender the baby is!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anne-Marie revealed her second pregnancy with husband Slowthai in February this year. After keeping her first pregnancy with her daughter Seven a secret, fans were shocked she shared the news but were equally buzzing about it.

Naturally, being massive Anne-Marie fans here at Capital, our breakfast crew Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby threw her a 'Rockabye Baby' shower to celebrate.

Despite managing to keep baby Seven and her marriage to rapper Slowthai a secret for so long (even through a tour), within the first minutes of the baby shower with Capital Breakfast, Anne-Marie let slip the gender of her baby.

Anne-Marie's baby will be listening to Capital Breakfast
Anne-Marie's baby will be listening to Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

"Do you know what you're having?" Sian asked, and when Anne-Marie confirmed, Sian added: "We'll try not to let you slip up then."

But Anne-Marie declared: "I don't mind!" She asked our presenters to guess, so the boys guessed that she was having another girl while Sian suspected the baby would be a boy. "Yeah, it's a boy," she confirmed.

So, there you have it, Anne-Marie is expecting a baby boy any day now! The star then went on to explain that naming her boy is actually the hardest challenge she's faced because 'Seven', her daughter's name, is so different.

"Seven is so unique, I can't just call him Barry," she said.

Anne-Marie's daughter Seven recently turned one
Anne-Marie and her daughter Seven . Picture: Instagram

An insider said Seven was chosen as Annie-Marie's daughter's name in tribute to the singer's favourite number. They explained: "It is Anne-Marie's lucky number and she even has 0707 tattooed on her because she sees them as her angel numbers."

Anne-Marie did reveal to us one name that she has picked out for her son, but it's top secret for now. All we can reveal is that she's said she might not end up using it because it is "so odd"... So watch this space!

Read more celebrity news here:

