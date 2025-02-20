Anne-Marie's pregnant with her second baby with husband Slowthai

20 February 2025, 10:43

Anne-Marie surprises fans with second pregnancy announcement
Anne-Marie surprises fans with second pregnancy announcement. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Anne-Marie surprised fans with her second pregnancy announcement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Unlike her first pregnancy, which was somehow kept a complete secret even though she was on tour throughout it, the '2002' singer has shared her second pregnancy with the world.

In March 2024, news of Anne-Marie's first child - a baby girl called Seven - was revealed when she and her husband Slowthai were seen on a walk with their daughter in a pram. Later Anne-Marie began sharing snippets of motherhood with the world as she settled into life as a new mum.

Then, just days after Seven turned one years old, in February 2025 the pop-star used her new song 'Don't Panic' to announce she is expecting her second baby.

Anne-Marie announces pregnancy

Lip-syncing to the song, Anne-Marie stepped back and revealed her baby bump, captioning the video: "Surprise"

Just like her first pregnancy, the singer's oversized style has helped her conceal her baby bump and it appeared she even filmed and released the music video to 'Don't Panic' while she was pregnant.

After the singer shared her baby girl Seven with the world, fans started resurfacing videos from her 'Unhealthy' tour where she'd concealed her pregnancy despite performing on stage every night.

Fans even noticed that she was Easter egging her pregnancy the entire time. In one video, Anne-Marie is singing her hit 'Rockabye' and she signals to her stomach as she sings the lyrics: "She just wants a life for her baby."

And at another show, during the same line, she mimicked giving birth. The caption reads: "How did we not notice?"

Anne-Marie's daughter Seven recently turned one
Anne-Marie's daughter Seven recently turned one. Picture: Instagram

The news of her second pregnancy comes after her husband, rapper Slowthai, was cleared of sexual assault charges. Despite backlash Anne-Marie received for dating Slow - real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton - she stood by him as he was taken to court.

In 'Act 1: If You're Looking For A New Best Friend', which was released on Valentines Day, Anne-Marie appears to have made a nod to the backlash with the song 'I Don't Like Your Boyfriend'.

Anne-Marie and Slowthai in 2024
Anne-Marie and Slowthai in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Under the pregnancy announcement one fan wrote: "Queen of hiding pregnancies. Congratulations!"

Other comments went along the lines of "OMG?" and "What??". We're so happy for the mum of (soon to be) two who is absolutely glowing. Congrats Anne-Marie and Slowthai.

Read more Capital news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Anne-Marie is reportedly married to rapper Slowthai

Is Anne-Marie married to Slowthai?

All the details on Anne-Marie's not-so-secret relationship with Slowthai

Anne-Marie and husband Slowthai's relationship timeline

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Who was on Love Island All Stars 2025? Here's the full cast lineup

Love Island

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

When will Nosferatu be on streaming? How to watch Nosferatu online

When will Nosferatu be on streaming? How to watch Nosferatu online

TV & Film

Nikocado Avocado responds to claims he's using AI amid shock weight loss transformation

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado reveals "truth" behind shock weight loss 'social experiment'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits