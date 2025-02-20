Anne-Marie's pregnant with her second baby with husband Slowthai

Anne-Marie surprises fans with second pregnancy announcement. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Anne-Marie surprised fans with her second pregnancy announcement.

Unlike her first pregnancy, which was somehow kept a complete secret even though she was on tour throughout it, the '2002' singer has shared her second pregnancy with the world.

In March 2024, news of Anne-Marie's first child - a baby girl called Seven - was revealed when she and her husband Slowthai were seen on a walk with their daughter in a pram. Later Anne-Marie began sharing snippets of motherhood with the world as she settled into life as a new mum.

Then, just days after Seven turned one years old, in February 2025 the pop-star used her new song 'Don't Panic' to announce she is expecting her second baby.

Anne-Marie announces pregnancy

Lip-syncing to the song, Anne-Marie stepped back and revealed her baby bump, captioning the video: "Surprise"

Just like her first pregnancy, the singer's oversized style has helped her conceal her baby bump and it appeared she even filmed and released the music video to 'Don't Panic' while she was pregnant.

After the singer shared her baby girl Seven with the world, fans started resurfacing videos from her 'Unhealthy' tour where she'd concealed her pregnancy despite performing on stage every night.

Fans even noticed that she was Easter egging her pregnancy the entire time. In one video, Anne-Marie is singing her hit 'Rockabye' and she signals to her stomach as she sings the lyrics: "She just wants a life for her baby."

And at another show, during the same line, she mimicked giving birth. The caption reads: "How did we not notice?"

Anne-Marie's daughter Seven recently turned one. Picture: Instagram

The news of her second pregnancy comes after her husband, rapper Slowthai, was cleared of sexual assault charges. Despite backlash Anne-Marie received for dating Slow - real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton - she stood by him as he was taken to court.

In 'Act 1: If You're Looking For A New Best Friend', which was released on Valentines Day, Anne-Marie appears to have made a nod to the backlash with the song 'I Don't Like Your Boyfriend'.

Anne-Marie and Slowthai in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Under the pregnancy announcement one fan wrote: "Queen of hiding pregnancies. Congratulations!"

Other comments went along the lines of "OMG?" and "What??". We're so happy for the mum of (soon to be) two who is absolutely glowing. Congrats Anne-Marie and Slowthai.

