Anne-Marie & KSI Were Friendship Goals On Stage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

12 December 2021, 22:05 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 22:11

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie and KSI were absolute friendship goals on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball...can we third wheel?

Incredible duo Anne-Marie and KSI stole the stage on Sunday night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - performing 'Don't Play' featuring Digital Farm Animals.

The crowd erupted as Anne-Marie and KSI danced around together like the true besties they are.

Their BFF energy was unmatched and we couldn't take our eyes off them.

They were crowded by dancers in fierce blue denim outfits - but all eyes were on them as they tore the stage up with smiles spread across their faces.

During her set Anne-Marie also wowed the crowd with 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)', 'Way Too Long feat Nathan Dawe', 'Our Song feat Tom Grennan' and 'Friends'.

She was followed by her good pal KSI - who lit up the stage earlier in the night with 'Really Love' where he brought out Craig David for 'Holiday' – and he finished his set with 'Stay Lighter feat Ella Henderson and Nathan Dawe'.

KSI and Anne-Marie killed it on stage.
KSI and Anne-Marie killed it on stage. Picture: Alamy

The pair dropped their new single with Digital Farm Animals at the beginning of this year and it was an instant hit with fans.

They were joined on the Sunday night by none other than Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Arrdee and Tom Grennan - who both returned for a second night, Griff, JLS and of course Live with MistaJam and Friends with Shane Codd, Nathan Dawe and Jonasu.

KSI and Anne-Marie on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.
KSI and Anne-Marie on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy
Anne-Marie performs on stage during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.
Anne-Marie performs on stage during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Alamy
Anne-Marie performs on stage during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Anne-Marie performs on stage during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Alamy

Anne-Marie's performance wasn't the only thing that had fans obsessed – her Christmassy outfit was everything.

The songstress rocked a snowy white tutu and cropped top to match, completing the look with a sleek ponytail we could only dream of pulling off.

