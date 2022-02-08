Anne-Marie Posts Funny Message After On Stage Stumble At The BRITs

Fans support Anne-Marie after her mid-performance trip. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie fans react to her swift recovery after an on-stage trip during her BRITs 2022 performance – the singer even tweeted about it herself!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anne-Marie gave an electric performance at the BRITs, fans have been praising her stunning set after she recovered from a fall.

The pop sensation took to the stage to sing 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)' before bringing KSI onboard to deliver their collab 'Don't Play'.

The BRITs 2022: From Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran To KSI & Mimi Webb - All The Red Carpet Looks

Anne-Marie descended the stairs at the beginning of her performance and tripped on the final step, swiftly catching herself as she stumbled.

The star took to Twitter not long after to poke fun at her on-stage slip, writing: "Didn’t need my left ankle anyway."

Anne-Marie fans rally behind her after on-stage trip. Picture: Getty

Anne-Marie saved a trip-up on the BRITs stage. Picture: Getty

Fans soon flooded the Twittersphere with words or support and adoration for the quick recovery from the singer.

One fan wrote, well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen" – and we agree!

Another Twitter user posted: "The way Anne Marie just styled out that near fall omg."

The BRIT Awards audience couldn't help but notice that Anne-Marie's vocals were still on point despite the trip, talk about being a professional.

Didn’t need my left ankle anyway — 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022

well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/6JPrdrRjSs — ugly sad (@robynclairee) February 8, 2022

Many users replied to Anne-Marie's playful tweet commenting on her tumble, they rallied behind the pop star: "But you kept going & absolutely SMASHED it!!"

Another wrote: "You made it look like it was supposed to happen."

It was a big night for the singer was not only performing but her track 'Don't Play' was up for Song Of The Year.

anne marie saved that fall so well omg #BRITs pic.twitter.com/dk0sfXgiRq — ✨ (@x_erin_) February 8, 2022

The way Anne Marie just styled out that near fall omg #Brits — niamh (@caseyniamh1) February 8, 2022

what a pro @AnneMarie 👏👏👏 — ella eyre (@EllaEyre) February 8, 2022

Anne-Marie dazzled on the BRITs 2022 red carpet in a sleek all black number – she was undoubtedly dress to the nines.

She brought all the energy to The O2 Arena!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital