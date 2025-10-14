Anne-Marie finally reveals baby son's unique name and meaning

Anne-Marie has finally revealed her baby son's unique name. Picture: This Morning / ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Anne-Marie and husband Slowthai have given their son a unique name. Here's his name and it's meaning.

Not long before Anne-Marie and husband Slowthai welcomed their second child, she joined Capital Breakfast for a Baby Shower, where she revealed that she was going to have a son.

The star told us that naming her baby boy was actually the hardest challenge she'd faced because 'Seven', her daughter's name, is so special. "Seven is so unique, I can't just call him Barry," she joked.

At the time, she went on to reveal the name she had in mind for her son, but we bleeped it out for safe keeping... Now, four months after the arrival of her son, the singer has shared his name and it's meaning.

Anne-Marie shares adorable moments with her newborn son. Picture: Instagram

What is Anne-Marie's son called?

Speaking on This Morning, Anne-Marie revealed her son's name is Forever Sugar.

"Forever Sugar, 'sugar' is his middle name because I had that diabetes thing that you get when you're pregnant [gestational diabetes]," she began to explain.

Expanding on how the name came to her, she said: "It's a weird thing really because my nan used to sign off every card with 'always and forever', all the time. And now my mum does it and my sister does it.

"And I just think Forever is just, it's just a cool name."

Anne-Marie teases her baby name and gets candid about pregnancy!

Anne-Marie's first child, her daughter, is named Seven. This name comes from Anne-Marie's favourite number, she even has the angel numbers 0707 tattooed on her.

When she revealed the name Forever to us, she did say she might not use it because it's "so odd". But what do you think? Is Forever too odd for you, or is it the perfect name?

