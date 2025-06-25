Anna Camp defends 18-year age gap with girlfriend Jade Whipkey

Anna Camp defends 18-year-old age gap with girlfriend Jade Whipkey. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Anna Camp publicly came out in February this year after confirming that she was in a relationship with Jade Whipkey.

Anna Camp has spoken out after facing criticism over the age gap between her and her new girlfriend Jade Whipkey.

Earlier this year (Feb 12), beloved You and Pitch Perfect actress Anna Camp publicly came out. The star appeared in a viral TikTok where she confirmed that she's dating stylist Jade Whipkey. When asked what she expects from a guy on a first date, Anna said: "I don't expect anything from a guy anymore because I'm dating a woman, and it's great."

On June 18, Anna made her ted carpet debut with Jade at the premiere for her new film Bride Hard. So far so normal but it wasn't long before people started commenting on Anna and Jade's age gap and now Anna has responded.

How old is Anna Camp? How old is Jade Whipkey?

Anna Camp makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Jade Whipkey

Anna Camp was born on September 27, 1982 and is currently 42 years old. Meanwhile, Jade is 24 years old. After the Bride Hard premiere, Pink News shared a video of Anna and Jade on the red carpet on Instagram and listed both of their ages in the caption.

In the comments, people began criticising the age difference. One person wrote: "That kind of age difference in any relationship makes me very uncomfortable." Another said: "just cuz they are gay doesnt excuse the weird ahh age gap."

Noticing the discourse, Anna then defended the relationship. Anna commented: "Thought I’d jump on here since I follow @pinknews and just say I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them."

She added: "We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well."

Anna ended by writing: "Especially this Pride month."

Anna Camp's Instagram comment. Picture: @therealannacamp via Instagram

Speaking to PRIDE with Rebel Wilson at the Bride Hard premiere, Anna said: "It's been really wonderful to be so welcomed and so supported, especially by my really beautiful [and] wonderful friend here."

She continued: "Life is an evolution, and I'm very happy where I am today."

