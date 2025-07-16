You’s Anna Camp responds to Emmys snubbing her performance in passionate statement

You's Anna Camp shades Emmys for snubbing 'best performance' of her life. Picture: Getty / Netflix

By Capital Buzz

Anna Camp has responded to not receiving an Emmy nomination after her performance in Netflix's 'You' season 5.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While fans had mix feelings about London-based season four of Netflix's You (starring Penn Badgley as Joe), the fifth and final season of the series was widely well received as Joe returned to the book shop in New York where his story began.

Anna Camp played a huge part in the final You season as she tackled the role of playing twins Maddie and Regan Lockwood. At one point in the show the twins are locked in Joe's box, in the basement of the book shop, and one twin is driven to kill the other.

After portraying both of the twins in You, Anna received major praise from fans who recognised her "10/10 acting". But sadly as the Emmy nominations for 2025 have been announced, Anna and the rest of her cast have failed to receive a nom.

Anna played Maddie and Regan in 'You' season 5. Picture: Netflix

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram to say that while she's happy for her peers she's somewhat disheartened by the snub.

Under two production stills from You, she wrote: "Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week [melting face emoji]"

In response to her post, Anna received support from others in the industry such as actress Barbara Crampton, who wrote: "We love you QUEEN! You are so clever and giving and surprising, smart, fun and AMAZING in all your performances!!!"

Filmmaker Zach Merck also commented: "I thought you were incredible on You and greatly deserve the recognition for your performance…across both characters."

And actress Deborah Lee Smith said she was "robbed".

Fans of the show have also rallied together in the comments to share their support, with one penning: "not one but TWO of the greatest performances i’ve ever seen— love you so much anna. you inspire me!!!!"

And another said: "The best performance I’ve ever seen I literally had to google if there were two of you! Don’t let an award value who you are as an actress because YOU did absolutely amazing and so many people saw it!"

Since Anna's characters were recurring in You season 5, she would have qualified for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category. The actresses that were nominated in that category were; Paradise star Julianne Nicholson, The Pitt’s Katherine LaNasa, Severance’s Patricia Arquette and The White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell and Parker Posey.

Anna Camp as Reagan Lockwood and Maddie Lockwood Netflix's 'You'. Picture: Netflix

After You season 5 came to an end, Anna reflected on playing the role of Maddie - the measuredly more kind-hearted sister - by saying: "I miss you Maddie :) @younetflix 👯 every time I play a character a part of them stays with me and there’s something about Maddie that I will never forget. Resilience. One of the most resilient women I’ve ever gotten to play… so so grateful"

Read more about Netflix's You here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.