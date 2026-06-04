Angry Ginge tears up as he shares devastating update on fire at his mum's house

Angry Ginge began to cry as he shared the tragic news about his mum's pets. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge has shared a devastating update on the shock house fire at his mum and sister's home.

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Earlier this week, I'm A Celebrity winner, YouTuber and live streamer Angry Ginge (Morgan) revealed to fans that he would be missing his scheduled stream due to a family emergency.

The internet star later shared the news via his Instagram story that his mum's home had suffered an awful house fire. Stood in the living room of the home in Manchester, among the charred ruins, he said: "Everyone is assuming or guessing someone has passed away, they’ve not.

"So as you can tell, you wouldn’t think it, but right now I am in my mum’s house. Morning of Soccer Aid I get a phone call saying mum’s house has burned down. This is what we are dealing with now, obviously there will be more updates."

Now, Angry Ginge has returned to live streaming and shared a major update about the fire and the impact it's had on his family.

Angry Ginge said this wasn't even the worst of it. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to fans on his livestream, he shared that "the actual shell of the house is still standing" but heartbreakingly added: "My mum had two cats and a rabbit in that house [that] obviously didn't survive."

He gave them a sweet shout out, saying "rest in peace to Simba, Herbert and Sparky". The streamer then started to tear up as he shared snaps of the pets.

Wiping away his tears, he said: "Obviously the main thing is that my mum is obviously okay." He revealed that the fire brigade told him that if his mum had been in the house, she wouldn't have made it out.

The only reason she wasn't in the house was because she was down in London, supporting Angry Ginge in the Soccer Aid match.

"I almost feel as though there was someone watching down that night," he added.

Angry Ginge is extremely close to his mum who is a single parent. Picture: ITV

Currently, they are investigating what started the fire but nothing has been shared publicly.

Ginge said that he is going to be making a YouTube series documenting the journey of repairing the home, but insisted that he does not plan to make any money from it.

He explained: "The insurance is going to pay out. Any money made off the videos, I'll give to a homeless charity in Manchester...

"But I just feel as though, the state that the house is in, and to see the development of what we've had to go through, what it looks like now and to where it's going to end up, is going to be something cool to document."

The streamer shared how he plans to take the negative into a positive, saying: "I'm going to make sure that is the best house my mum ever has, ever lives in."

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