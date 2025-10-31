American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

AHS season 13 looks set to return to Coven with the return of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters... with Ariana Grande joining.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This is NOT a drill! Ryan Murphy has finally announced the cast for the long-awaited American Horror Story season 13 and it's truly going to blow fans away.

Not only are Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters finally returning to the show (as previously teased) but the legendary Jessica Lange (!) and Kathy Bates (!) and Angela Bassett (!) are all coming back for another season.

Ariana Grande is also joining the cast for the first time ever. She previously worked with Ryan on Scream Queens with Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, who are also in the cast.

Based on the rest of the cast list, it looks like AHS 13 is set to revisit AHS: Coven as almost every returning member announced so far has played a witch.

Scroll down for the full cast list and everything we know about American Horror Story season 13 so far.

Read more: Kim Kardashian earns huge praise for her acting on American Horror Story

Jessica Lange is confirmed to return to American Horror Story season 13. Picture: Alamy

American Horror Story season 13: Who is in the cast?

Announcing the cast on Instagram, Ryan Murphy Productions' official account dropped a video listing the returning cast's names as Vera Lynn’s cover of “I’ll Be Seeing You” plays in the background.

Right at the end of the video, the iconic words, "Surprise bitch, I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me" pop up on screen.

The cast for American Horror Story season 13 so far includes:

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Angela Bassett

Kathy Bates

Ariana Grande

Emma Roberts

Billie Lourd

Gabourey Sidibe

Leslie Grossman

Jessica Lange

Funnily enough, Jessica Lange previously revealed she would never return to the show. Earlier this year, when asked if she'll be appearing in AHS season 13, she told SPIN 1038: "Oh Christ no. I haven't done it for more than 10 years, 12 years. No, I'm not doing it."

In 2019, she also told The Wrap that she returned for Apocalypse because she would be playing Constance Langdon again. Explaining why she didn't want to come back to the show full time, she added: "I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character. And also people that I really love working with, like Sarah [Paulson] or Frances [Conroy] or Kathy [Bates] – I don’t know who’s in this new season, but I don’t think it would be the same."

With all that in mind, could we finally be about to see the return of the iconic Fiona Goode?!

What is the theme for American Horror Story season 13?

So far, Ryan Murphy has not confirmed the theme for the new season, which is set to arrive at Halloween 2026.

In the cast announcement teaser, there are glimpses of generic clowns, graveyards, bloody fingerprints and haunted houses... which could mean anything. As most of those are motifs of previous seasons, including Murder House and Cult, season 13 could be another crossover season like Apocalypse.

Based on the cast list so far, it could also lean heavily into the coven once again. With the exception of Ariana Grande, everyone on the list has played a witch in the AHS universe or starred in AHS: Coven.

However, there is likely so many more names to be added to that list which could point us in a completely different direction.

Either way, AHS 13 is set to be a season to remember.

Read more about American Horror Story here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.