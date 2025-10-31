When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

AHS season 13 is finally on the way... but it's going to be a VERY long wait for fans.

Good news: American Horror Story is finally coming back! Even better news: Jessica Lange and Evan Peters are returning! And now for the bad news: We're all gonna have to wait an entire year to watch it...

In case you hadn't heard, AHS season 13 is finally in the works. Nine returning cast members have been announced so far, including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett hinting at a potential return to Coven. Ariana Grande has also joined the cast.

Right at the end of the cast announcement video shared by Ryan Murphy on Instagram, a specific date pops up. Unfortunately, that date is a verrrry long time away. One year, to be exact.

Here's everything we know so far about when American Horror Story season 13 is set to be released.

When does AHS season 13 come out?

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are both returning to American Horror Story season 13. Picture: Alamy

American Horror Story season 13 release date: When does it come out?

For those hoping to watch a brand new season of AHS in 2025, you're sadly not in luck. In fact, you're going to have to wait an entire year before you see Jessica Lange back in action...

American Horror Story season 13 will be released at Halloween in 2026.

While that may hint at October 31st 2026, the exact date has not yet been confirmed. Previous seasons usually aired on Wednesdays or Thursdays but next year's Halloween lands on a Saturday.

We'll update this page as soon as we have confirmation of the exact release date.

The one-year wait now means it's the longest AHS fans have gone without a new season. AHS: Delicate dropped in September 2023, and ended after a lengthy delay in April 2024.

With the exception of 2020 which had to be postponed because of the pandemic, 2025 was the first ever year that there has been no new season of AHS.

