Amelia Hamlin's Famous Mother Lisa Rinna Speaks On Her Scott Disick Relationship

Amelia Gray's mum breaks silence on Scott Disick relationship. Picture: Instagram @ameliagray/ PA

Lisa Rinna, a Real Housewife and BFF to Kris Jenner has finally spoken about her 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott Disick.

Amelia Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, has finally broken her silence over her daughter's relationship with 37-year-old Scott Disick that has a sizeable age gap given the fact she is just 19-years-old.

Who Is Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Whose Family Is Friends With Kardashians

For those of you who don't yet know- Lisa Rinna, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and close friend to Kris Jenner, has had to get her head around the fact her teenage daughter is dating the very high profile ex of Kourtney Kardashian and father of three.

Lisa, 57, has remained tight-lipped about their romance until now and has pretty much told the world she approves of it by poking fun of the star on Instagram.

In a snap of Scott and Amelia on one of their many beach outings, Lisa wrote, "Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats."

Seems like they're pals, TBH!

The final ever series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally airing, which was filmed last year during the pandemic and the famous family discuss Scott's rocky relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Sofia Richie.

The pair have obviously since parted ways and Scott has found another famous face to date.

Many were unsure if former supermodel Lisa was on board with the whole thing, as a recent Instagram story saw her wearing a necklace emblazoned with the words 'f*** you'.

However, it seems this wasn't indirect shade toward Scott and they're all getting along swimmingly- in their bucket hats!

