Amelia Hamlin's Famous Mother Lisa Rinna Speaks On Her Scott Disick Relationship

12 April 2021, 17:13

Amelia Gray's mum breaks silence on Scott Disick relationship
Amelia Gray's mum breaks silence on Scott Disick relationship. Picture: Instagram @ameliagray/ PA

Lisa Rinna, a Real Housewife and BFF to Kris Jenner has finally spoken about her 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott Disick.

Amelia Hamlin's mother, Lisa Rinna, has finally broken her silence over her daughter's relationship with 37-year-old Scott Disick that has a sizeable age gap given the fact she is just 19-years-old.

Who Is Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Whose Family Is Friends With Kardashians

For those of you who don't yet know- Lisa Rinna, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and close friend to Kris Jenner, has had to get her head around the fact her teenage daughter is dating the very high profile ex of Kourtney Kardashian and father of three.

Lisa, 57, has remained tight-lipped about their romance until now and has pretty much told the world she approves of it by poking fun of the star on Instagram.

In a snap of Scott and Amelia on one of their many beach outings, Lisa wrote, "Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats."

Seems like they're pals, TBH!

The final ever series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally airing, which was filmed last year during the pandemic and the famous family discuss Scott's rocky relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Sofia Richie.

The pair have obviously since parted ways and Scott has found another famous face to date.

Many were unsure if former supermodel Lisa was on board with the whole thing, as a recent Instagram story saw her wearing a necklace emblazoned with the words 'f*** you'.

However, it seems this wasn't indirect shade toward Scott and they're all getting along swimmingly- in their bucket hats!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

People are only just finding out Macaulay Kulkin and Brenda Song are dating

Macaulay Culkin & 'Suite Life' Girlfriend Brenda Song's Relationship Timeline As They Welcome Baby Boy
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

To All The Boys' very own spinoff series is said to be in 'early development'.

A New To All The Boys Spin-Off Series 'In The Works' - Here's All The Details So Far

TV & Film

Love Island producers are set to cast their most diverse line-up yet.

Love Island Accepting LGBTQ+ Applications For 2021 Series

TV & Film

Harry Styles inspired the latest 1D fanfic novel fans are talking about

A Harry Styles Fanfic Is Trending Because Fans Are Losing It Over The Massive Plot Twist

Chris Hughes revealed he and Jesy Nelson are 'good friends' following their split.

Chris Hughes Details ‘Difficult’ Split From Long-Term Ex Girlfriend Jesy Nelson

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother