Amber Davies age, where she's from, boyfriend, dancing experience and more

4 October 2025, 18:01

Amber Davies has become a huge West End star since leaving Love Island
Amber Davies has become a huge West End star since leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What is Amber Davies famous for? What West End shows has she been in? And is she in a relationship? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amber Davies first rose to fame when she won Love Island 2017 alongside then boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

Now the former reality TV star is much better known for her roles in London's West End theatre as she's carved herself a career on stage instead of the small screen.

So what do we need to know about Amber Davies? From her acting and dancing background to her personal life with her boyfriend, the performer has had a busy career and has even just confirmed one of her biggest stage roles yet.

Here's everything you need to know including how she got famous, her age, where she's from and even her height.

Amber Davies performed in London's West End as part of The Great Gatsby cast
Amber Davies performed in London's West End as part of The Great Gatsby cast. Picture: Getty

Who is Amber Davies?

Age: 28

From: Wales

Instagram: @amb_d

Amber first rose to fame on our TV screens when she joined the 2017 cast of Love Island. She ended up winning the show alongside her then boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

Following her TV stint, she chose a different path to previous islanders and instead of going full influencer, she went back to her roots of performing.

From Wales, Amber trained at the Urdang Academy for theatre and dance and has found herself to be a huge success on stage.

How tall is Amber Davies?

She was described as the 'pocket rocket' in the Love Island villa as Amber measures in at a petite 5ft 2inches. That's around 1.57m.

What West End shows has Amber Davies performed in?

Amber has appeared in some of the best West End shows and has just confirmed her biggest role yet - Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Other West End shows include:

  • The Great Gatsby
  • Pretty Woman
  • Back To The Future
  • Bring It On
  • 9 to 5

And it's not just theatre that Amber has succeeded at but she's also got her very own podcast, Call To Stage, where she interviews the best performers around. In fact, it was such a success she took it live on tour!

Amber Davies has been dating boyfriend Ben Joyce for three years
Amber Davies has been dating boyfriend Ben Joyce for three years. Picture: Amber Davies/Instagram

Does Amber Davies have a boyfriend? What is her dating history?

Amber is currently loved up with boyfriend Ben Joyce who is also a West End star. The couple have been together for three years now.

They met when performing in play Back To The Future together and have been smitten all over Instagram since. They moved in together in 2024.

She was of course, previously with Kem from Love Island, but they split just four months after winning the show together.

