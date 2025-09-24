Alice in Borderland season 3 release time – here's when it comes out on Netflix

24 September 2025, 16:50

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix
Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Alice in Borderland season 3 will be released on Netflix on September 25th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

After almost three years, it's finally time for Alice In Borderland season 3 to arrive on Netflix but what does it come out?

The Japanese drama series returns with a bang. After the ending of season 2 revealed the truth about the Borderlands and what actually happened to the likes of Arisu, Usagi, Kuina and Chishiya when the meteor hit Tokyo.

Season 3 dives right back into the story, with the characters piecing together their shared experience. Based on the trailer, it looks like we'll also find out the truth behind the one remaining card, the Joker, as Arisu goes back into the Borderlands.

Alice in Borderland season 3 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday 25th September at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Alice in Borderland season 3 release times across various time zones.

Arisu goes back into the Borderlands in season 3
Arisu goes back into the Borderlands in season 3. Picture: Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Alice in Borderland season 3 comes out on Thursday 25th September at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the Alice in Borderland season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Watch the trailer for Alice in Borderland season 3

How many episodes are in Alice in Borderland season 3?

Sadly, Alice in Borderland season 3 will be shorter than previous seasons.

Unlike seasons 1 and 2 which both had eight episodes, season 3 will have six episodes.

Alice in Borderland season 3's confirmed cast
Alice in Borderland season 3's confirmed cast. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Alice in Borderland season 3?

While the plot around the Joker is still being kept under wraps, Netflix have teased quite a bit about what fans can expect in season 3.

First of all, Arisu and Usagi are now married and building a life together but things take a turn when Usagi disappears and ends up back in the Borderlands. Desperate to find her, Arisu heads back into the purgatory-like state to try and bring her back.

Of course, re-entering the Borderlands means they'll have to play a brand new set of deadly games in order to survive. To make matters even more wild, Arisu and Usagi end up on different teams.

The official synopsis reads: "After Usagi is abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the perilous 'Borderland' to save her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen 'Joker' stage in a desperate bid to find a way back to their original world."

