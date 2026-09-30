Alex Warren's biggest EU & UK tour 'Finding (More) Family On The Road' - Get tickets

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Here are all the details you need to get tickets to Alex Warren's biggest EU & UK tour 'Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour'.
Singer-songwriter Alex Warren has announced a major run of outdoor shows across the UK and Europe for summer 2027, including a huge London headline show at Crystal Palace Park Live on Saturday 3 July.
The announcement of his upcoming tour, Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour, comes after two huge shows at The O2, London on his Finding Family On The Road Tour in 2026 and the release of his second album, WILDCHILD.
So, if you want all the details on how to get tickets, you're in the right place!
Tickets to Alex Warren's Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd October HERE.
Sunday 20 June – Cardiff – Blackweir Fields
Monday 21 June – Belfast – Belsonic
Tuesday 22 June – Dublin – Malahide Castle
Friday 25 June – Glasgow – Live At Glasgow Green
Saturday 26 June – Exeter – Live at Powderham
Wednesday 30 June – Scarborough – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Saturday 3 July – London – Crystal Palace Park Live
Tuesday 13 July – Paris, France – OFF TRACK Hippodrome ParisLongchamp