Alex Warren's biggest EU & UK tour 'Finding (More) Family On The Road' - Get tickets

Alex Warren's biggest EU & UK tour 'Finding (More) Family On The Road' - Get tickets. Picture: Live Nation

By Capital FM

Here are all the details you need to get tickets to Alex Warren's biggest EU & UK tour 'Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour'.

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Singer-songwriter Alex Warren has announced a major run of outdoor shows across the UK and Europe for summer 2027, including a huge London headline show at Crystal Palace Park Live on Saturday 3 July.

The announcement of his upcoming tour, Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour, comes after two huge shows at The O2, London on his Finding Family On The Road Tour in 2026 and the release of his second album, WILDCHILD.

So, if you want all the details on how to get tickets, you're in the right place!

Alex Warren announces Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour. Picture: Live Nation

How to get tickets to Alex Warren's Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour:

Tickets to Alex Warren's Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd October HERE.

Alex Warren's Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour 2027 dates & venues:

Sunday 20 June – Cardiff – Blackweir Fields

Monday 21 June – Belfast – Belsonic

Tuesday 22 June – Dublin – Malahide Castle

Friday 25 June – Glasgow – Live At Glasgow Green

Saturday 26 June – Exeter – Live at Powderham

Wednesday 30 June – Scarborough – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Saturday 3 July – London – Crystal Palace Park Live

Tuesday 13 July – Paris, France – OFF TRACK Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

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