Alex Warren wins Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough Artist at 2025 Global Player Awards

Alex Warren. Picture: Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's all the winners of 2025's Global Player Awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Congratulations to Alex Warren, who is named as Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough Artist at the 2025 Global Player Awards!

Since releasing his massive hit 'Ordinary', Alex has rapidly become a favourite with the station’s audience! And now, fresh off the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage, Alex is one of Global's four Breakthrough Artists—and he's in great company.

Alex Warren. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

Elsewhere, on Capital’s sister stations: MOLIY takes Capital XTRA Biggest Breakthrough, firmly establishing herself as one of the network’s most exciting discoveries.

Sombr wins Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough, cutting through with serious momentum across the indie scene. And on Capital Dance, Chrystal claims Biggest Breakthrough, bringing fresh energy to the genre.

Moliy is named Capital XTRA's Biggest Breakthrough Artist. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

Global today (December 11th) announced the winners of its inaugural Global Player Awards 2025, a prestigious celebration of the most listened to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent shaping culture across the UK, powered by Global’s proprietary data.

The Global Player Awards 2025 spotlight the biggest names across music, radio and podcasting, including the launch of a new benchmark category, the Two Billion Listens Award, recognising artists who have surpassed an extraordinary two billion listens across the entire Global portfolio.

Only a small percentage of artists worldwide reach over two billion streams in a year, illustrating a substantial, dedicated fanbase, with their music resonating widely with audiences – and this is the first time this prestigious benchmark is recognised within UK radio.

This year, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims, and Myles Smith all receive Global Player Awards for Two Billion Listens, underlining their huge cultural reach and the depth of their connection with listeners.

Elton John said: “A huge thank you to Global for naming me your Global Player Awards Legend 2025. All the support and love you've shown me and my music over the years really does mean a lot. And a massive heartfelt thank you to all the generations of fans who keep tuning in and keep discovering my music."

The most-listened to track across all of Global’s stations in 2025 is ‘I Had Some Help’ by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, which takes the title of Global Player Awards Biggest Song.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.