I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott reveals how she met girlfriend Jess Glynne

21 November 2025, 15:33

Alex Scott has opened up about her relationship with Jess Glynne on I'm A Celeb
Alex Scott has opened up about her relationship with Jess Glynne on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Former fooballer Alex Scott has opened up her relationship with singer Jess Glynne. Here's how Alex and Jess met, how long they've been together and if they're engaged.

Former footballer and sports presenter Alex Scott opened up about her relationship with Jess Glynne to her I'm A Celebrity campmates.

Speaking to Ruby Wax, Alex gushed over Jess saying: "I think before her I never knew happiness." Alex has been in a relationship with the 'Hold My Hand' singer since 2023.

How did Alex Scott and Jess Glynne meet?

Speaking on I'm A Celeb, Alex revealed: "She approached me in one of those boujie places in London, the private membership clubs.

"I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me. Really ballsy and I was like, 'I like your ballsiness', and then the spark was just instant and then, yeah, fell madly in love."

Their first encounter happened in 2023 and their first public outing was in May 2023 when the pair were both on a panel at an Advertising Week Europe event.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne have been together since 2023
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne have been together since 2023. Picture: Instagram

When did Alex Scott and Jess Glynne meet?

After this, they were spotted together at various events but their relationship wasn't publicly confirmed until October 2023 via tabloids.

Are Alex Scott and Jess Glynne engaged?

They aren't yet, but Alex adorably revealed on I'm A Celeb: "I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask Rubes. I know my forever is with her."

Later, Ruby spoke to the Bush Telegraph and said: "It's so nice to hear a love story between two women, two big stars. So many years ago that wouldn't be allowed on television. Or even for her to have the nerve to talk about it out loud."

Alex also opened up about how she came to understand her sexuality, telling Ruby, Lisa Riley and others: "I had relationships with men all my life, there was just always something missing for me."

"My first experience with a woman was when I was like 17, and the same thing, I was like fighting it. I'd go back to men in between because, like I said for me, it's always about the connection. I'm attracted to me still, but that connection would wear off for me," she explained.

In celebration of their love, here's some of our favourite Jess and Alex red carpet moments:

Jess Glynne sorts out the train on Alex Scott's dress on the Sports Personality Of The Year 2024 red carpet
Jess Glynne sorts out the train on Alex Scott's dress on the Sports Personality Of The Year 2024 red carpet. Picture: Getty
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at The BRIT Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at The BRIT Awards 2025 - Arrivals. Picture: Getty
Jess Glynne supporting Alex Scott when she was presenting Soccer Aid 2025
Jess Glynne supporting Alex Scott when she was presenting Soccer Aid 2025. Picture: Getty
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at the ELLE Style Awards 2025
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne at the ELLE Style Awards 2025. Picture: Getty
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne attend the amfAR Cannes Gala
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne attend the amfAR Cannes Gala. Picture: Getty

