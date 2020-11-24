AJ Pritchard’s Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen Insists I’m A Celebrity Boyfriend Is ‘100% Not Gay’

AJ Pritchard has been in a relationship with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen for over a year. Picture: AJ Pritchard/Instagram/ITV

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has insisted her I’m A Celebrity star boyfriend is ‘100% not gay’ after viewers questioned his sexuality.

AJ Prichard has been in a relationship with Abbie Quinnen for over a year. However, some I’m A Celebrity viewers, who are unaware he has a girlfriend, have assumed he's gay.

Clearing up the confusion, Abbie told a tabloid: “I am 100 percent positive that AJ is not gay.

AJ Pritchard is currently starring on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: instagram

“But he doesn’t like to put labels on anything.

“He has said ‘love is love’ because he really does believe that ‘love is love’. And it doesn’t matter who you love, whether that be a girl or a boy.

“We have so many friends who are gay and we literally support them so much. I am absolutely all for it.

“I am most definitely straight but I do believe that love is love.”

AJ sat down for an interview with Gay Times last year and said he’d rather not label his sexuality.

He told the publication: “You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself.

“Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life. It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship.

“Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary. At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change.

“You can't ever say never, because you don't know what is around the corner. As long as you're happy, that is the main thing.”

You tell em, AJ!

