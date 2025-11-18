Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' partner revealed

18 November 2025, 12:43

I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed
I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Aitch reportedly has a secret girlfriend. Here's everything we know about her.

Award-winning rapper Aitch is Down Under bringing the laughs and good vibes to his I'm A Celeb campmates like Kelly Brook, Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax. But with all that charm, it's no wonder viewers are wondering whether he's in a relationship or not.

Aitch has famously kept his relationships under wraps until they become more serious. His public ex-girlfriends include Australian influencer Lola Thompson, and Model Taylor Mullings. And we can't forget his brief romance with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg - although there are a lot of people who think it was all a publicity stunt.

But while he's in the jungle, it turns out he has been romantically linked to someone since May this year.

Aitch is in the jungle!
Aitch is in the jungle! Picture: ITV

Does Aitch have a girlfriend?

According to the tabloids, Aitch is dating a psychology student who hails from Cheshire - not far from his Manchester base.

In May, a tabloid source said they had been dating for a couple of months but had "recently been getting more serious". They revealed: "He took her away on a trip to New York — just the two of them. They’ve also introduced each other to family and friends."

The source added: "She’s very stylish and wears a lot of designer clothes. They suit each other really well. But Aitch has never posted her on his social media, they’ve been keeping things very low-key and private.

"Her Instagram is private and she’s even removed her profile picture from her account, although you can see he follows her."

There hasn't been any report on how the pair met, but sources said they've known each other for a while.

Aitch's last public relationship was with Lola, who recently hit out at him for a story he had told about their trip to Bali.

Speaking on the '90s Baby Show', he had said Lola that got 'Bali belly' and had pooed her pants, explaining that he noticed this when they started getting intimate.

Shortly after he told the story, Lola posted a video calling him out for the way he had portrayed the story. While she admitted she had pooed herself, she said it was "odd" that he had made it a "sexual" thing as she insisted it hadn't happened when they were being intimate.

"The fact that he's going online and speaking about me in a such a vulgar, disgusting way that not's even accurate is just bizarre to me," she said.

Reportedly, Lola and Aitch's relationship came to an end because they "struggled to spend enough time together".

Aitch and his now-ex Lola Thompson
Aitch and his now-ex Lola Thompson. Picture: Instagram

