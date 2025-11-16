What is Aitch's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

16 November 2025, 21:00

Aitch at Pride Of Britain awards and pictured posing in a Man United top.
Aitch's real name is not often heard in the world of showbiz. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Lily Bell

What is Aitch's real name? Here's the I'm A Celeb campmate and rapper's full moniker and why he uses an alias.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns for another year with a star-studded line-up which includes award-winning rapper Aitch.

Born and raised in Manchester, the 'Buss Down' rapper is best known for his musical talents after going viral in 2018. Leaving his lavish lifestyle behind for the Australian jungle, we're sure his fans around the world will be tuning in to see how he does.

Throughout his rise to fame, he has always gone by the name Aitch - leaving some fans wondering, what is his real name?

Aitch pictured performing at Glastonbury Festival 2023.
Aitch is officially going into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Instagram

What is Aitch's real name?

His real name is Harrison James Armstrong. The stage name "Aitch" derives from the common pronunciation of the letter 'H', which is the first letter of his given name and is how people in his hometown Manchester pronounce it.

In an old interview, the singer revealed he's often called "Aitch" in his personal life. He said: "Obviously, my real name begins with the letter 'H', so I've been called H from time.

"Because we're from [Manchester], everyone just says it like 'aitch'... so I just spelt it that way."

Aitch pictured posing wearing a blue suit.
Aitch's real name is actually Harrison. Picture: Instagram

Aitch isn't the only I'm A Celeb contestant to use an alias, as social media star Angry Ginge's real name is Morgan Burtwistle.

The name 'Angry Ginge' is his online persona, because it combines his ginger hair with the high-energy frustration often seen in his reaction videos.

Earlier this year, a video of Angry Ginge revealing his real name to ex-footballer Micah Richards went viral. In the clip, Micah asked Angry Ginge what his "government name" was, and he responded, "It's Morgan."

Micah bursted into laughter and lost composure, as he repeatedly asked him if it was true. Angry Ginge admitted he was unsure who decided to name him Morgan Burtwistle.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

A screenshot from an Angry Ginge YouTube video and celebrating at the Sidemen charity match.

What is Angry Ginge's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

TV & Film

Angry Ginge's I'm A Celeb promo image and a smiling selfie at Man City football stadium.

Who is Angry Ginge? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age and why he's famous revealed

TV & Film

Jack Osbourne I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed

TV & Film

Shona McGarty's promo image and a selfie from Instagram.

Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

TV & Film

Ruby Wax's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is Ruby Wax? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, husband, children and career revealed

TV & Film

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

Exclusive
'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson teases upcoming project with Zayn Malik is "different" to what's been done before

Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on secret Netflix project with Zayn: 'There's not much like it'

Exclusive
MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson performs One Direction songs on tour – here's how he chooses which ones to sing

Louis Tomlinson explains why he won't sing certain One Direction songs on tour

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits