What is Aitch's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Aitch's real name is not often heard in the world of showbiz. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Lily Bell

What is Aitch's real name? Here's the I'm A Celeb campmate and rapper's full moniker and why he uses an alias.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns for another year with a star-studded line-up which includes award-winning rapper Aitch.

Born and raised in Manchester, the 'Buss Down' rapper is best known for his musical talents after going viral in 2018. Leaving his lavish lifestyle behind for the Australian jungle, we're sure his fans around the world will be tuning in to see how he does.

Throughout his rise to fame, he has always gone by the name Aitch - leaving some fans wondering, what is his real name?

Aitch is officially going into the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Instagram

What is Aitch's real name?

His real name is Harrison James Armstrong. The stage name "Aitch" derives from the common pronunciation of the letter 'H', which is the first letter of his given name and is how people in his hometown Manchester pronounce it.

In an old interview, the singer revealed he's often called "Aitch" in his personal life. He said: "Obviously, my real name begins with the letter 'H', so I've been called H from time.

"Because we're from [Manchester], everyone just says it like 'aitch'... so I just spelt it that way."

Aitch's real name is actually Harrison. Picture: Instagram

Aitch isn't the only I'm A Celeb contestant to use an alias, as social media star Angry Ginge's real name is Morgan Burtwistle.

The name 'Angry Ginge' is his online persona, because it combines his ginger hair with the high-energy frustration often seen in his reaction videos.

Earlier this year, a video of Angry Ginge revealing his real name to ex-footballer Micah Richards went viral. In the clip, Micah asked Angry Ginge what his "government name" was, and he responded, "It's Morgan."

Micah bursted into laughter and lost composure, as he repeatedly asked him if it was true. Angry Ginge admitted he was unsure who decided to name him Morgan Burtwistle.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: