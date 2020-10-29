Adele Subtly Responds To Claims She's Dating Skepta

Adele denied she was dating rapper Skepta. Picture: Getty

The 'Hello' singer addressed claims that she was dating Skepta, referring to herself as single, in a recent Instagram caption.

Last year, it was reported that Adele was dating 'That's Not Me' rapper, Skepta, following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

However, the 'Someone Like You' superstar stated that those rumours were simply not true, as she thanked fans in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Following her comeback on Saturday Night Live, Adele wrote "Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers.

"What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me," she continued before thanking the audiences at the dress rehearsal and the live show.

She then said that she was returning to England; wishing America luck with their upcoming presidential election, whilst also confirming that she is, in fact, still single.

"I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!" wrote Adele.

This comes after reports that she was dating her good friend, Skepta, surfaced again, after it was first reported in October 2019.

"They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection," told a source close to the couple, last year. "They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day."

Four years ago, Skepta told ES Magazine that Adele "texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

