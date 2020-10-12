On Air Now
12 October 2020
Chris Brown was pictured reportedly making a late-night visit to Adele’s house last week.
Adele, 32, is thought to be back in her hometown of London at the moment and it’s been reported ‘Look at me Now’ singer Chris Brown, 31, has struck up a friendship with the ballad queen.
According to the tabloids, the US star was seen outside of Adele’s house in Notting Hill and leaving in the middle of the night.
Wearing a thick cardigan, jeans and a face mask, he was papped with his entourage at Adele’s West London home and didn’t leave until the early hours.
An insider said: “It was all a bit cloack and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2am. He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him.”
Chris Brown is apparently a friend of Adele’s rumoured new boyfriend, Skepta, and first met her in 2013 at the Grammys.
And last year they were seen partying together at Drake’s 33rd birthday bash.
Not only has Chris’ appearance in the UK shocked fans after he was banned from entering the country in 2009 after pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna, but his friendship with Adele has been of equal surprise.
However, some fans are predicting the twosome might be working together.
“Chris Brown and Adele were probably cooking together in the studio,” one person tweeted.
“Chris Brown and Adele hit the high notes last night in London,” wrote another.
“Collab maybe!” Tweeted a third.
Adele is thought to be working on her next album, five years after her last creation ’25’ but the 'Someone Like You' singer has so far stayed silent on the possibility of a new EP coming soon.
