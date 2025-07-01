Addison Rae on having an 'Addison summer', writing her album and filming at Iceland

1 July 2025, 12:25

Jordan North and Addison Rae went for a manicure to chat about her new album 'Addison'
Jordan North and Addison Rae went for a manicure to chat about her new album 'Addison'. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

Addison Rae joined Jordan North for a visit to the nail salon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Addison Rae is known for always having a popping manicure, so it was only natural we took her to get her nails done.

During the chat she spoke about how Charli xcx helped her rename her single ‘Diet Pepsi’, why she loves England and her rise to global fame.

Addison told us of her viral single: “I don’t know if you ever really expect things to go fully well when they do. I mean, you’re obviously hopeful for it and I was hoping people would connect with it, but it was definitely a big shock when I saw it was as big as it was.”

She continued: “It set a really high expectation because I wasn’t done with my album yet and then that came out and then I was like ‘Ok, now I have to really lock in to the rest of the album’.”

Addison Rae on being besties with Charli xcx, shooting ‘Headphones On’ in Iceland and TikTok lore!

On working with solely female songwriters, Addison said: “‘Diet Pepsi’ happened and we were like there’s definitely something interesting and magic here and it just kind of fell together.”

They also spoke about how Addison filmed her music video for ‘Headphones’ in Iceland (the country), and Brits’ hilarious reaction to her also filming scenes in Iceland, the supermarket.

Jordan North and Addison Rae went for a manicure
Jordan North and Addison Rae went for a manicure. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

“We were in Iceland, the country, because there was a black sand beach and that was kind of the inspiration for the video, we really wanted to be on a black sandy beach.

“We ended up going to Iceland and shooting some scenes there and I think that was the director’s idea to go there and I didn’t really know much about Iceland the grocery store, nor did I ask any questions but maybe I should have."

Addison Rae and Jordan North caught up over manicures
Addison Rae and Jordan North caught up over manicures. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

