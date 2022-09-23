Adam Levine Set To Perform With Maroon 5 For First Time Amid Cheating Allegations

Adam Levine is set to reunite with Maroon 5 for a charity concert. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Adam Levine is set to hop back on stage with his band Maroon 5 just days after Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused him of having a year-long affair with him in ‘leaked’ messages.

Adam Levine is set to reunite with his Maroon 5 bandmates for a charity concert just days after being at the centre of a cheating scandal involving social media influencer and Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

The ‘She Will Be Loved’ singer, 43, was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, with Sumner, 23, after the latter shared a TikTok with alleged screenshots of their flirty conversations - all of which Adam has since denied.

The social media star even claimed he asked to name his third baby with Behati after her.

Since then, more girls have come forward to accuse Adam of engaging in flirty messages with him, leading him to be at the centre of talk online.

Maroon 5 is set to reunite to perform at a charity concert. Picture: Getty

Adam Levine denied cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo. Picture: Getty

However, the ‘Moves Like Jagger’ star is set to take the stage again soon after the allegations, alongside his bandmates.

Maroon 5 is said to be performing at a fundraiser in Las Vegas next week.

The event will be held at MGM Grand in Las Vegas a week on Saturday, October 1 and will be raising money for Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

Model Sumner Stroh accused Adam Levine of having a year-long affair with her. Picture: Sumner Stroh/Instagram

Adam Levine denied having an affair with Sumner Stroh. Picture: Adam Levine/Instagram

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have two kids and one on the way. Picture: Getty

This comes after Adam shared a statement on his Instagram Stories denying the affair with Sumner, however, he admitted that he ‘crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life’, adding he will ‘never make that mistake again’.

Sources at E! Online have since claimed that Victoria’s Secret model Behati, who confirmed just days before that she’s pregnant with her third child with Adam, is in ‘shock’ but ‘does believe him that there was no physical affair’.

The singer has apparently maintained that ‘it was nothing phsyical’ amid the flirtatious messages being shared online by multiple women.

