Adam Levine Set To Perform With Maroon 5 For First Time Amid Cheating Allegations

23 September 2022, 13:33 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 14:14

Adam Levine is set to reunite with Maroon 5 for a charity concert
Adam Levine is set to reunite with Maroon 5 for a charity concert. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Adam Levine is set to hop back on stage with his band Maroon 5 just days after Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused him of having a year-long affair with him in ‘leaked’ messages.

Adam Levine is set to reunite with his Maroon 5 bandmates for a charity concert just days after being at the centre of a cheating scandal involving social media influencer and Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

The ‘She Will Be Loved’ singer, 43, was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, with Sumner, 23, after the latter shared a TikTok with alleged screenshots of their flirty conversations - all of which Adam has since denied.

How Behati Prinsloo Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Allegations After Sumner Stroh Messages Emerged

Who Is Sumner Stroh? 5 Facts About The Model Who Claimed To Have Affair With Adam Levine

The social media star even claimed he asked to name his third baby with Behati after her.

Since then, more girls have come forward to accuse Adam of engaging in flirty messages with him, leading him to be at the centre of talk online.

However, the ‘Moves Like Jagger’ star is set to take the stage again soon after the allegations, alongside his bandmates.

Maroon 5 is said to be performing at a fundraiser in Las Vegas next week.

The event will be held at MGM Grand in Las Vegas a week on Saturday, October 1 and will be raising money for Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

This comes after Adam shared a statement on his Instagram Stories denying the affair with Sumner, however, he admitted that he ‘crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life’, adding he will ‘never make that mistake again’.

Sources at E! Online have since claimed that Victoria’s Secret model Behati, who confirmed just days before that she’s pregnant with her third child with Adam, is in ‘shock’ but ‘does believe him that there was no physical affair’.

The singer has apparently maintained that ‘it was nothing phsyical’ amid the flirtatious messages being shared online by multiple women.

