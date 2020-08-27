£13 A Day Given To Workers Forced To Isolate Deemed A 'Slap In The Face'

27 August 2020, 13:22

Matt Hancock defends £13 a day for low paid isolating workers
Matt Hancock defends £13 a day for low paid isolating workers. Picture: Getty Images

Workers forced to isolate are to be given £13 a day as many criticise the government scheme as not going nearly far enough, as Matt Hancock defends it.

Low paid workers forced to isolate over a Coronavirus diagnosis are to be given £13 a day by the government for missing work, and though some welcome the scheme, it has been widely criticised as 'not nearly enough'.

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

This figure increases to £182 for people who have been in close contact with them, including members of their household, who have to isolate for a longer period of 14 days.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has defended the amount as it is based on statutory sick pay of £95.85 a week, though it's widely been seen as a 'slap in the face'.

Whilst talking to Times Radio, the Health Secretary called the government scheme, 'the first step in paying people to self isolate' and did acknowledge that the amount may rise once the trial, which is currently underway, has been completed.

In order to claim he money, workers will have to show proof of employment or self-employment and be unable to work from home, as well as already be receiving universal credit or working tax credit.

A waitress wearing a face mask as a preventive measure...
A waitress wearing a face mask as a preventive measure... Picture: Getty

This news comes in the wake of restaurants announcing they're extending their 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September in order to help business stay afloat, with figures revealing tens of millions of meals had been claimed with the help of the government discount.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Coronavirus News

More News

See more More News

There will be a star-studded cast for After We Collided

After We Collided Cast: From Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Josephine Langford, All The Actors In Movie Sequel Revealed
Liam Payne is letting fans ask him anything on his birthday

One Direction Star Liam Payne Is Letting Fans Ask Him Anything On His Birthday

The Cabins will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island

Love Island Inspired Dating Show The Cabins Coming To ITV

Fans of The Kissing Booth praised the TikTok star for the funny clip

TikTok Star Recreates Kissing Booth Scenes In Hilarious Video

'Million Dollar Listing' sees real estate agents battle it out in the Hamptons

Million Dollar Beach House: When Does The Luxury Hamptons Real Estate Show Start On Netflix?

TV & Film

Gigi Hadid with her parents Yolanda and Mohamed

Who Are Gigi Hadid’s Parents? Meet Mum Yolanda And Dad Mohamed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters