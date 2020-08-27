£13 A Day Given To Workers Forced To Isolate Deemed A 'Slap In The Face'

Workers forced to isolate are to be given £13 a day as many criticise the government scheme as not going nearly far enough, as Matt Hancock defends it.

Low paid workers forced to isolate over a Coronavirus diagnosis are to be given £13 a day by the government for missing work, and though some welcome the scheme, it has been widely criticised as 'not nearly enough'.

This figure increases to £182 for people who have been in close contact with them, including members of their household, who have to isolate for a longer period of 14 days.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has defended the amount as it is based on statutory sick pay of £95.85 a week, though it's widely been seen as a 'slap in the face'.

Whilst talking to Times Radio, the Health Secretary called the government scheme, 'the first step in paying people to self isolate' and did acknowledge that the amount may rise once the trial, which is currently underway, has been completed.

In order to claim he money, workers will have to show proof of employment or self-employment and be unable to work from home, as well as already be receiving universal credit or working tax credit.

This news comes in the wake of restaurants announcing they're extending their 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September in order to help business stay afloat, with figures revealing tens of millions of meals had been claimed with the help of the government discount.

