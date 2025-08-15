Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's music collaboration reaction has been unexpected

Sabrina Carpenter fans were not prepared for the big announcement that came along with Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl.

The Life of a Showgirl has been confirmed as Taylor Swift's 12th album and there's only one other artist featuring on the track list and that's Sabrina Carpenter.

With speculation high that this hotly-anticipated collaboration was happening, fans of both Taylor and Sabrina can not believe their music dreams are actually coming true.

Duetting together on song number 12, the title track of the album, Sabrina and Taylor have managed to keep very tight-lipped about all things to do with the tune but that hasn't stopped the reaction being huge. In fact, it's been much bigger than anyone could have expected.

Infiltrating all social media accounts including TikTok and Instagram, fans of the record-breaking female singers are just about taking up any space they can to talk about their expectations and excitement for the collab.

One fan wrote: "OMGGGG LIFE OF A SHOW GIRL!!!!!! Ft YOUUUUUU."

Just as joyous, another added: "SABRINA. YOU AND TAYLOR. THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL. COLLAB?!? IM SCREAMING."

Others, have of course, begun to dig for further clues around the song as under Sabrina's 'Go put on some clothes!' post, a fan wrote: "I hope this is a line from “the life of a showgirl.”

Hundreds of comments and videos have been made giving us an inclination of just how big this tune is going to be.

Sabrina herself had a big reaction when it came to the official unveiling as she wrote on Instagram Stories: "THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL OCTOBER 3rd 🧡 i know someone who's freaking out and it's me."

She then went on to fan girl Taylor as she reshared her album cover of her in a sequin and diamond showgirl outfit. The Espresso singer commented: "Must also point out that."

Let the official The Life of a Showgirl countdown begin!

