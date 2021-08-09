Ricky Gervais SuperNature: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

9 August 2021, 10:05

Ricky Gervais is coming to Manchester for his SuperNature shows
Ricky Gervais is coming to Manchester for his SuperNature shows

Ricky Gervais is back with a new live show this summer - SuperNature - here’s all the info on dates and venues and how to buy tickets.

Ricky Gervais is making his highly-anticipated return to live events!

The award-winning stand-up comedian and actor is back with his newest show; SuperNature, which will take place at one of Manchester’s most popular venues.

A man of many talents, Ricky Gervais will be entertaining fans as the life of the party this summer, and we’ve got all in the info on how to secure some tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ricky Gervais’ SuperNature shows, from the dates and venue info to how to get your hands on tickets!

Ricky Gervais is returning to the stage for some new live shows
Ricky Gervais is returning to the stage for some new live shows

Venue and dates

August 18 - O2 Apollo Manchester

August 19 - O2 Apollo Manchester

Ricky Gervais is bringing SuperNature to a venue near you
Ricky Gervais is bringing SuperNature to a venue near you

How to buy tickets

Tickets are already available to purchase, so don’t miss out!

You can buy tickets here.

