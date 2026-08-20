Hivis.co.uk

hivis.co.uk. Picture: hivis.co.uk

Hivis.co.uk are a custom workwear, clothing, sign and safety PPE company based in St Helens, Merseyside.

They are proud to say they have always kept customer service at the heart of their thinking, and believe this, coupled with a great team, great products and competitive pricing is the reason they have grown in such a tough industry and climate.

Their online website allowes for purchases, catalogue, contact for customers but also the ability to design and order your own, custom printed hi vis vests, clothing and leisurewear right on your desktop.

Hivis.co.uk’s quality assurance of ISO9001 -2018 accreditation and vertical manufacturing facilities offer truly fully scalable certified production, and enables them to maximise their output to ensure the most competitive prices for custom printed or embroidered personalised clothing.

Delivering locally, nationally and internationally they welcome all customers, and are lucky to be able to sit alongside names such as DHL, Pepsico, Wal Mart, Devanti Tyres, Emirates Airlines, Various Premier League football clubs and many local companies clubs and charities.

If you have any questions about their workwear and uniform services, or would like to discuss your requirements, please get in touch. They can customise your clothing and, with their fast turnaround service, can deliver your garments as soon as the very next day.

This year, they are incredibly proud to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Over the past 25 years, they have built an excellent reputation for quality, service and customer satisfaction, and are proud to have become one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of custom printed and embroidered garments.

Whether you need workwear, uniforms or promotional clothing, you can be assured that you are in the hands of a company with extensive experience and a genuine commitment to delivering the highest standards.

Contact us today:

sales@hivis.co.uk

01744 814 004