Win A Pair Of Tickets To SIX The Musical!
24 November 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 10:18
We're giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to 'SIX The Musical' at the iconic Lyric Theatre in London as it celebrates an extended run until April 2021!
DIVORCED, BEHEADED and now LIVE AT THE LYRIC!
SIX, ‘the most uplifting piece of new British musical theatre,’ (Evening Standard) is holding court at London’s Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season.
So, prepare to Lose Ur Head.
Live from the Lyric, in a socially distanced auditorium, the musical will start on the 5 December and 'The Queens' reign' continues on an extended run until 18 April 2021.
Critically acclaimed with a spectacularly successful studio album adored on playlists across the globe, The New York Times royally decreed that SIX is ‘pure entertainment’!
This sell-out, intoxicating Tudor take-off has ‘an incredibly strong and powerful message.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.
Book now and Get Down to the homegrown historemixed pop-concert musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss at the Queens’ temporary castle, the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue.
To celebrate, we’re giving you the chance to win one of four pairs of tickets to see the international smash-hit musical!
To enter, simply answer the question below before 23:59 on Thursday 8 October 2020, full terms and conditions can be found here.
Good luck!
RULES
1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions which can be found https://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘SIX the Musical’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Tuesday 24th November 2020 to Monday 7th December 2020 on Heart London (the “Radio Station”).
2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.
Details of the Competition:
3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to Heart.co.uk and the SIX Musical competition pages, register their details and answer one question.
4. Online entry will open at 08:00 on Tuesday 24th November 2020 and close at 23:59 Monday 7th December 2020.
5. The winners will be selected at random from all correct entries and notified by email or phone no later than Wednesday 8th December.
Eligibility:
6. Entrants must be aged 18 years and over.
7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.
Prize:
8. Each winner will win a pair of tickets to attend SIX the Musical at the Lyric Theatre, London.
9. There will be 4 Winners in total.
Prize Terms and Conditions: All winners need to be over 18 years old however can they bring a child with them to see the show. Recommended 10+, but it is a PG rating. The tickets will be Band A with a clear view to the stage. Tickets are valid Sunday – Thursday except between 14th December- 4th January 2020. Tickets are subject to availability.
Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.