Sam Smith – Gloria The Tour: Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

Sam Smith has announced a UK tour. Picture: PH

By Capital FM

Sam Smith is heading on tour – and they're coming to an arena near you!

Sam Smith has announced their brand new album, 'Gloria', AND a UK and Europe tour!

'Gloria', Sam's fourth studio album, comes out on 27th January and they'll hit the road in April, performing in Sheffield, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester along the way.

Sam released 'Unholy' feat. Kim Petras earlier this year and it's already become one of the biggest songs of the year, as well as taking over TikTok.

The hitmaker will be performing the bop, as well as a string of new hits from their upcoming album, so here's everything you need to know about Gloria – The Tour, from venues and dates to how to get tickets.

Sam Smith has announced 'Gloria – The Tour'. Picture: PH

Venues and dates for Gloria – The Tour

Weds 12 April - Sheffield Utlilita Arena

Tue 18 April - London The O2 Arena

Weds 19 April - London The O2 Arena

Sat 22 April - Glasgow Hydro Arena

Tue 25 April - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Weds 24 May - Manchester AO Arena

How to get tickets to see Sam Smith's 'Gloria – The Tour'

Get your tickets to see Sam Smith on their 2023 tour here!

Tickets go on sale Thursday 27th October.