Sam Smith – Gloria The Tour: Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

21 October 2022, 17:00

Sam Smith has announced a UK tour
Sam Smith has announced a UK tour. Picture: PH
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sam Smith is heading on tour – and they're coming to an arena near you!

Sam Smith has announced their brand new album, 'Gloria', AND a UK and Europe tour!

'Gloria', Sam's fourth studio album, comes out on 27th January and they'll hit the road in April, performing in Sheffield, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester along the way.

Sam released 'Unholy' feat. Kim Petras earlier this year and it's already become one of the biggest songs of the year, as well as taking over TikTok.

The hitmaker will be performing the bop, as well as a string of new hits from their upcoming album, so here's everything you need to know about Gloria – The Tour, from venues and dates to how to get tickets.

Sam Smith has announced 'Gloria – The Tour'
Sam Smith has announced 'Gloria – The Tour'. Picture: PH

Venues and dates for Gloria – The Tour

  • Weds 12 April - Sheffield Utlilita Arena
  • Tue 18 April - London The O2 Arena
  • Weds 19 April - London The O2 Arena
  • Sat 22 April - Glasgow Hydro Arena
  • Tue 25 April - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • Weds 24 May - Manchester AO Arena

How to get tickets to see Sam Smith's 'Gloria – The Tour'

Get your tickets to see Sam Smith on their 2023 tour here!

Tickets go on sale Thursday 27th October.

Hot On Capital

Travis Scott and Live Nation reached a settlement with some of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott Privately Settles Astroworld Lawsuit

Music

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Liam has been talking to a new love interest

Love Island's Liam Court Has Reportedly Moved On With A New Beau

News

Taylor Swift spilled on how 'Midnights' came about

Taylor Swift & Her ‘Midnights’ Collaborators Looked Like They Had The Best Time Making Her New Album

Music

Ekin-Su and Davide are moving in together just a few months after winning Love Island

Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Are Officially Moving In Together

News

Sian Welby is sharing her top recommendations on NOW

The New Movies And TV Shows You Need To Add To Your October Watchlist

TV & Film