Khalid's 2019 UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Latest News

8 April 2019, 15:00

Khalid's bringing his tour to the UK in 2019. Picture: Official Tour Image

Khalid is heading on tour in the UK in 2019 and we've got everything you need to know about the 'Better' singer's shows, tickets and support acts!

Khalid is headed on a UK tour in 2019 and we've got the low down on everything you need to know from where he'll be playing to the iconic support acts he's bringing along with him.

Tickets for Khalid's UK tour go on sale at 10 am on 12th April 2019 and he's set to perform in London, Leeds, Glasgow and more.

Khalid, known for his enormous tracks including 'Young, Dumb & Broke', 'Eastside' and 'Talk' has quickly risen to one of the biggest names in pop and his latest album, Free Spirit, has been met with rave reviews since its release earlier this month.

He has also got the very best of British talent to join him on tour and will be bringing along both Mabel and Raye to support him across the country.

Khalid UK Tour 2019 Dates

17th September 2019 - London - The O2
20th September 2019 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro
21st September 2019 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
22nd September 2019 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

You can grab your tickets here when they go on sale, so get the date into the calendar because you're really not going to want to miss the star-studded show.

