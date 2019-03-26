Win Goodies & Join Capital For The Adidas City Run & Raise Money For Our Charity, Make Some Noise

Fancy joining team Capital for the 1-hour adidas City Run to raise money for charity and be in with a chance to win some prizes?

Join Team Capital for the 1-hour adidas City Run and raise money for our charity, Make Some Noise.

London’s most innovative running event returns to the City of London on Sunday April 7th 2019.

The challenge? To run as far as you can in one hour on our epic closed road route past some of London’s most famous and historic landmarks.

So, you’ll finish with a total distance, not a finish time. How far will you go? Sign up today for the discounted prize of £30 (normally £40) and pledge to raise £100 for Capital’s charity, Make Some Noise.

You’ll also get a free adidas TECH t-shirt, finisher’s photo and a chunky medal – as well as exclusive discounts for after the run.

The highest fundraiser will also receive an exclusive running bundle worth £500 including adidas trainers and adidas fleece-lined jacket. Places are extremely limited on a first-come first-served basis.

1) Head here to purchase your discounted ticket at £30 and make sure you click here to read the terms and conditions.

2) Complete your race registration using the exclusive link sent to your inbox – IMPORTANT: you must do this within 24 hours.

3) Once you’re all signed up, we’ll also get you set up with a Make Some Noise fundraising page so you can start getting your friends and family to sponsor you.

ROUTE

Starting against the majestic backdrop of St Paul’s Cathedral, our closed road route will take you on a journey through central London’s most famous district, taking in iconic landmarks including Mansion House, the Royal Exchange and Guildhall.

Check out the incredible route at adidascityruns.com.

Once the hooter sounds and your time is up, you’ll head back towards the start / finish area where you’ll collect your hard-earned medal before celebrating your amazing achievement in our Event Village with your family and friends.

Want to know more? Contact our charity team run@makesomenoise.com.