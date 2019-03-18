Man Stabbed In Head And Chest

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after another stabbing on Merseyside.

Officers and paramedics were called to Warrenhouse Road, Crosby at around 7.45pm (17th March) to reports that a man had been attacked by a number of men where he had suffered stab wounds to the head and chest. The victim, who is in his 30s has been taken to hospital to address the full extent of his injuries. He is described as being in a serious but stable condition.



The offenders are believed to have made off in a silver or white car.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: “I am really concerned that some members of the public still feel it is acceptable to carry and use a knife against someone else. We urge anyone that knows anything about this incident or the person responsible, to get in touch as a matter or urgency.”



Officers remain at the scene carrying out investigations, however urge anyone with information or that saw the attack take place, to get in touch @MerPolCC quoting: 19100116952.