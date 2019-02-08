Man Shot Dead In Night Of Gun Violence

A man has died after a shooting in Liverpool, and another is in hospital after being shot on the Wirral.

The victim of the Liverpool shooting was found on Holy Cross Close in the city centre at around 8pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Earl said: “The investigation into this incident is in its very early stages, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could help us establish the full circumstances and find those responsible.



“You may have seen or heard suspicious behaviour in the area of Holy Cross Close and any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial as we seek to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice.



“I want to reassure the public that and that we will thoroughly investigate any information given to us so we can put anyone who carries guns on our streets behind bars and would appeal to anyone who may have seen the incident itself, or who has any information about it, to please get in contact.”

The shooting happened 45 minutes after a shooting on Edgemoor Close in Prenton where a man was shot in the leg. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening and at the moment, police are not linking the two attacks.