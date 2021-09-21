QUIZ: Answer These Pop Questions And We’ll Tell You What Dorm Makeover You Need

Find out what dorm makeover you need! Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Your pop opinions will tell us how you need to decorate your new university bedroom!

Term time is here once again!

Just like that summer is through and that daunting first term at university has rolled right back around.

5 Pop Stars You Didn't Know Went To Uni & What They Had To Say About It

Starting your degree comes with a lot of decision making, from selecting your modules to choosing your halls – so let us take one of those daunting choices off your shoulders...

Answer these seven pop-centric questions and we'll tell you how to decorate your new dorm room!

Your opinions on Harry Styles to Little Mix to Olivia Rodrigo will tell us all we need to know about your future décor.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital