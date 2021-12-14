4 Home-Made Gifts To Give This Christmas

Get creative with your Christmas gifting this year. Picture: Getty

Promoted by giffgaff

Here are some eco-friendly gift ideas that you can get creative with this Christmas!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christmas is nearly here, and that means your festive shopping should be well underway!

If you're racking your brains for a more eco-friendly option for your present-giving this year, then we may have you covered.

5 Pop Stars Leading The Way Towards A More Sustainable Future

From thoughtful handmade presents to sustainable alternatives – here are five ideas to get your creativity flowing...

Get cooking!

If you want to get in the DIY spirit this holiday season, then you really can't go wrong with some baking!

Christmas cookies always go down a treat, or if you want to be a little more adventurous you could try making some jam.

The trick is all in the presentation, finish off your hand-made culinary gift with a personalised note and some ribbon and you'll be sure to impress your friends and family.

Get your chef hat on for some festive cooking! Picture: Getty

Gift your loved ones an experience

We've all heard of reducing, reusing, and recycling... but maybe you don't need any material for your gift at all!

From experience packages to days you've planned out yourself, there are so many things you could do to tailor a gift to your loved one.

Common experience day gifts include everything from skydiving to spa breaks to countryside escapes – there's something for everyone.

Put together a thoughtful playlist for your loved ones. Picture: Getty

Get old school and make them a mixtape

Make things more personal and curate a playlist for your loved one.

It may be a little retro, but if you're looking for a sustainable and affordable alternative to the same old gifts this Christmas – then this may be a good option for you.

Collate a list of songs that mean something between you and the recipient of your present, you could come up with a really meaningful tracklist!

Get crafty this year with your Christmas gifting. Picture: Getty

Get nostalgic with a photo gift!

We all get a little nostalgic at Christmas time!

Comb back through the memories you have with your friends and family and pick out some special photographs that would be perfect for an X-Mas gift!

Either get extra crafty and make a scrapbook with your own two hands or consider getting a photo calendar made with your favourite snaps!

Together with giffgaff, we’re encouraging you to give back this Christmas, from thoughtful gifts for your friends and family, to recycling your old phones which is better for the planet! Find out more here.