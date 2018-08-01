Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Finally Met Drag Race Superstar Todrick Hall And It Was Iconic

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Met Todrick Hall And Had An Instagram Photoshoot. Picture: Instagram/Todrick Hall

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall finally met one of her drag icons, American singer/dancer/drag queen superstar Todrick Hall and it was EVERYTHING we thought it would be, and more...cue prom pose.

We already know Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is the ultimate LGBT ally and is totally obsessed with RuPaul's Drag Race, so when news emerged she had finally met Drag Race regular and general superstar Todrick Hall, we got all kinds of excited- and we were right to be.

WATCH: Little Mix Set Jade Thirlwall Up With Perrie Edwards' Boyfriend In An Awkward 2015 Interview

Todrick posted a series of snaps from their meeting, and they range from a prom couples pose, to a full blown proposal, and we're honestly waiting for them to announce they're going on tour together because we'd be fully down to going.

They then proceeded to gush about each other on Instagram, cos' that's what BFF's do...

Todrick Hall and Jade Thirlwall show love to each other as they meet for the first time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9hqxsU6Ewa — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) July 31, 2018

>Download Our Brand New App If You Want All The Latest Little Mix News