The Trisha Paytas baby reincarnation theory explained

Trisha Paytas baby theory explained.

By Katie Louise Smith

Trisha Paytas has been the subject of a wild reincarnation theory after her babies' births have somehow coincided with the deaths of major famous figures. Here's how it started.

Following the birth of Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, the 'Trisha Paytas Baby Reincarnation Theory' has gone viral once again.

Earlier today (July 22), internet personality Trisha announced that she and husband Moses Hacmon had welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Aquaman (yes, really). A mere hour or so later, the sad news that music legend Ozzy Osbourne had died hit the headlines.

While that is literally just a coincidence, the internet couldn't help but refer to what happened in 2022 when Trisha, her first baby and the late Queen Elizabeth II became the focus of a massively viral meme.

Here's how the completely made-up Trisha Paytas baby "theory" started with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Trisha Paytas baby theory has gone viral on social media again. Picture: @trishapaytas via Instagram

What is the Trisha Paytas baby theory?

The Trisha Paytas baby reincarnation theory hinges on the idea that every time Trisha is pregnant or gives birth, a massively famous figure seems to pass away.

The wild theory started in 2022 when Trisha's first daughter Malibu Barbie was born days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Just before the news of the Queen's death broke, Trisha announced that they had gone into labour.

Memes began to circulate with people joking that the Queen would be reincarnated as Trisha's baby. In response to memes, Trisha said: "The internet is a weird place. I don’t know how any of those rumours started or why? Sorry to the royal family and my baby. Felt weird to say anything at all."

While addressing the whole saga on Call Her Daddy, Trisha revealed that it was the most anyone had ever searched her name in her entire career.

you’re laughing. queen elizabeth is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re laughing. — angie 🫧🐬 (@ih8petewentz) September 8, 2022

The whole thing then spiralled out of control when King Charles III announced his cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2024. Trisha was pregnant with her second daughter, Elvis, at the time and it sparked a specific yet absolutely bonkers theory about the British Royal Family being reincarnated as Trisha's children.

But the jokes didn't sit well with her. In a TikTok video addressing the second wave of memes (made in extremely poor taste, by the way), Trisha said: "I get the timing is crazy, I get it."

"I get the meme of it all. I was able to lean into the Queen Elizabeth one a little bit, but it also terrifies me that people believe in it enough."

On her podcast, Trisha went on to wish King Charles well and hope he has a speedy recovery.

Why everytime Trisha Paytas have a baby somebody dies pic.twitter.com/YQ6QdhquMS — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 22, 2025

While Trisha was pregnant with her third baby, Pope Francis passed away and another wave of memes began flooding the timelines, joking that her baby would be the Pope reincarnated.

Now, the 'theory' has resurfaced once again following the sad passing of icon Ozzy Osbourne. Trisha announced the birth of her third child, Aquaman, barely an hour before the tragic news of Ozzy's death hit the headlines. (Rest in peace, Ozzy.)

In her baby name announcement podcast episode, she even prefaced the conversation about her birth by acknowledging the ridiculous baby reincarnation theory.

"A lot of people have passed since I gave birth, or gotten ill... Connie Francis, Pope Francis... Anyway, let's relax, a baby is here. We don't have to reincarnate everybody really, ok?"

