Scroll Deep launches Scroll Deep(er) membership: How to sign up

Scroll Deep membership. Picture: Scroll Deep

By Katie Louise Smith

Scrolldiers, assemble!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Would you like to scroll deeper? Well, good news... You can now become a Scroll Deep member on YouTube!

Hosted by Benedict Townsend, Scroll Deep (in case you don't already know) brings you all the latest nonsense from the deepest corners of the internet.

We're talking all the recent AI slop shenanigans, Timothée Cha-ballet drama, the Great Meme Reset of 2026 and the deepest dive on 6-7 that you'll ever watch. And that's not even the half of it.

Sound like something you want more of in your life? Here's all the info on the Scroll Deep membership price, and what you'll get access to if you sign up.

Scroll Deep Membership: Prices, and what's included. Picture: Scroll Deep

Scroll Deep membership price and how to sign up

All you need to do to sign up to become a Scroll Deep Scrolldier is head over to Scroll Deep's YouTube and hit the 'Join' button.

Then you'll need to enter your details to sign up for the monthly membership.

Scrolldier membership costs £1.99 per month if you sign up on desktop or Android, or £2.99 if you sign up on an iPhone.

What is included in a Scroll Deep membership?

After becoming a Scrolldier, you'll get access to four custom emojis, a membership badge, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, early episode teasers and in-episode member shout outs from Benedict.

Custom Emojis (4 total): To use in comments and live chat. The four emojis include: ‘That’s Tennis’, Benedict's face (Urm, actually...), the Rat (Rat Scrolldier) and Crabble the crab (Crabble Roan heart).

Loyalty Badge: Tennis ball with military-ranking style medals next to your name in comments and live chat.

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Content: Informal/fun moments from recording, cut moments, bloopers, skits posted as Shorts or photos via the Posts tab.

Early Episode Teasers: Members find out the next episode topic before anyone else via the Posts tab plus 30-sec teaser clips and polls to guess angles/topics.

Member Shout Outs: New members get a shout out on the show, and a selection of members secret question answers from each episode will be read out on the show.

So, what are you waiting for Scrolldiers? See you in the content trenches!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.